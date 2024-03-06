Ryan Garcia’s latest wild claim intensifies the need for intervention

Spiraling Ryan Garcia continues to show no sign of slowing down in his constant social media rant, blasting out conspiracy theories.

The latest intensified the need for intervention from his family, friends, or promoters at Golden Boy Promotions.

On the back of stating elites made him watch horrific acts at Bohemian Grove, Garcia has now prophesized the destruction of Las Vegas and Hollywood.

Ryan Garcia predicts disaster this summer

Taking around one to two minutes per post, Garcia’s manic episode reached a fever pitch when he went live on more than one occasion. On either side of those incoherent chats, “Kingry” turned into Nostradamus.

He predicted: “June 6th Earthquake – bad. Earthquakes will strike LA and destroy Hollywood and [Las] Vegas, aka Sin City.

“Do you all think a place called Sin City is going to get away with what they do? Come on, or Holly-weird?”

Garcia also stated: “Who is going to stand with me till the wheels fall off? Why do you think I’m losing and gaining followers at a super-fast rate? Because both sides of the war were raging.

“I don’t care. I’ll lose all my followers, money, and endorsements. I’m the richest man alive. I’m not the crazy one.

“It’s the people who know what I’m saying but are silent. Those are the cowards and lazy ones.”

The fact Garcia thinks he’s at the center of a tug-of-war between good and evil hierarchies in society is astounding enough. However, his claims that people in power are part of an abuse campaign never seen before should be addressed by somebody close to him.

Mental illness

Sean Strickland, who initially traded barbs with Garcia, has since stated his concern about the fighter on more than one occasion. He blamed those around Garcia for not ending a situation that had evolved over a week or more.

“Mental illness is like someone else living in your body that takes control randomly, and you have no idea you’re not in control,” the UFC star said. “Some people will get this, and some people won’t.

“Garcia needs to rethink who he hangs around with. Take care of the brain. Work out and have good friends,” he added.

As Golden Boy addressed another event on social media, fans asked what they would do to help.

“Are you going to address issues with Ryan Garcia?”

Devin Haney, his opponent for a confirmed April 20 fight, says Garcia is acting. Well, ‘trolling’ or not, how Garcia continues to behave will mean Haney gets no kudos for defeating him next month.

If he wins, Haney will be blamed for taking advantage of Garcia in a no-win predicament for the WBC super lightweight champion.

