Floyd Mayweather, Golden Boy and a 54-0 retirement conspiracy

Floyd Mayweather might not be holding the 50-0 record in retirement if the boxer who overtook him hadn’t made an astonishing u-turn.

Eyebrow-raising accusations were aimed at Mayweather over the retirement and swift un-retirement of WBC minimumweight champion Wanheng Menayothin.

Wanheng was announced to have hung up his gloves at 54-0, taking away the record held by Mayweather. Floyd Mayweather previously held a half-century mark after defeating MMA star Conor McGregor in 2017.

Losing the benchmark was a blow to the five-weight world title holder, who dines out on his CV to this day.

However, just days after hanging up his gloves, Wanheng released a statement to the WBC revealing he’d made no such confirmation.

Speaking to the Asian Boxing Council, the WBC cleared up the situation.

“We are pleased to confirm that the current World Boxing Council minimumweight world champion Wanheng Meenayothin has not retired from professional boxing.

“The champ will look to make his next defense of his WBC world title in the coming months.”

This retraction from Wanheng led to a forum conversation between fans asking whether Mayweather was involved in the Thai boxer’s decision.

Quite a remarkable allegation to make, with some questioning whether Mayweather had even offered Wanheng advice to fight on until he lost.

It was shocking in the current climate to allude to any foul play on the part of the ‘Money’ man. Mayweather’s integrity in the sport is never in question.

Subsequently, Menayothin signed a deal with Golden Boy Promotions. He lost his first contest after changing his mind and moved to 54-1 to give the American back his record.

In total, Menayothin lost three of his next four bouts.

Having been pleased that the Menayothin would have the chance to extend his record, UK commentator Barry Jones was disappointed.

The Welshman has never believed that Mayweather deserves to hold the record previously owned by Rocky Marciano.

“Over the moon that WBC Minimumweight Champ Wanheng Menayothin has retired at 54-0. Meaning he takes away the record from Mayweather.

“Money has a much better resume, but the last fight against McGregor wasn’t a fight. So justice is served,” said Jones.

Wanheng, also known as Chayaphon Moonsri, lost to Thammanoon Niyomtrong last time out in Chonburi. This adds to a defeat double against the man who had his number, Panya Pradabsri.

The only bright spot since the drama unfolded was a win versus Jinnawat Rienpit. But with Reinpit holding a 6-6 record, it’s nothing to write home about.

As for Floyd, he’s happily retired from professional boxing. He’s training fighters at his world-famous Mayweather Boxing Club in Las Vegas and accepting exhibition offers when it suits him.

Maybe Floyd would have been forced to fight if Wanheng had walked away for good at 54-0.

