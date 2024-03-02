Haney vs Garcia descends into a teenage trolling drama

Haney vs Garcia exploded into life early last week and has continued to develop into two young fighters clamoring for more limelight than the other.

Ryan Garcia took the first bout of exposure on Tuesday for his admission to drinking and taking drugs while starting his training camp. Devin Haney accused his opponent of being drunk at the New York press conference.

Garica addressed the issue on Thursday after taking his drinking and smoking into Wednesday during a live session.

“I want to clarify some things, and I don’t do cocaine. I would do a live drug test,” he said. “Yes, I drink, and I smoke weed, and so has the majority of this room.

“You finally got somebody that raised their hands saying I’m real, I’m like this, I do drink, I do smoke, now what? Guess what? We all have flaws, and we all evolve as people.”

Haney vs Garcia trolling

Part of the press tour festivities included Garcia wearing a shirt with Haney and rapper Diddy on it, pointing to recent allegations against the latter.

The end saw Haney the next target as a sparring video claimed to have been given to Garcia by Floyd Mayweather went viral. The action showed Gervonta Davis pummeling Haney in what the WBC super lightweight champion says was highly edited footage.

However, it’s just more evidence of the tit-for-tat situation evolving between the pair that has since moved on to past girlfriends. It’s a clear sign of where boxing is descending in the future with the addition of social media trolling.

But this time. It’s the fighters doing the trolling.

On the video, Haney said: “Never did they post a chopped-up edited video. I was 16 years old and in there holding my own. We bet AB [Adrien Broner] pops; he honored it and paid!

“Ryan, we watched you quit. We are not the same and never will be. Tune in on April 20; I’ll show it!”

Sparring video

Fans had stated Haney wanted no part of Davis because of the clip, which “The Dream” had addressed when an interview at the end of the session proved he held his own.

Comments like, “Adrien Broner saved lil buddy,” didn’t help the ongoing back and forth.

Rival Shakur Stevenson also waded in by stating: “Never in my life have I taken punishment like that from any fighter. Good lord.”

Stevenson was then stunned by Davis, who reminded him that he had dominated him in a similar sparring session.

Haney vs Garcia doesn’t show any signs of lighting up anytime soon. At this rate, the pair won’t have many other places to go but to insult each other’s families.

Is it worth all this to sell Pay Per Views? – It seems desperation overtakes skills and personality in a day and age where boxing struggles to find a real place among the white noise.

