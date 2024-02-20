Gervonta Davis drops UK welterweight like a bad habit

As World Boxing News first reported, Gervonta Davis had no intention of facing Conor Benn despite the promise of talks with Eddie Hearn.

“Tank” took to social media to discuss what turned out to be an invisible fight, with the American and his promoter Al Haymon holding no desire to match up against Benn.

The whole episode was merely Davis using his superpowers in the sport to tease Benn before dropping him like a bad habit.

Gervonta Davis had no intention of facing Conor Benn

Speaking to Pro Boxing Fans, Hearn confirmed he’s moving in another direction for Benn after Davis failed to respond to a direct message offer.

“No, not yet [Davis has not responded]. We’ll see where that goes,” Hearn told the outlet. “There’s a lot of movement on Conor Benn.

“There are probably five fights at the moment for Conor Benn. I’m not going to go into them. They are approaching the contractual stage.”

Hearn held court about whether those bouts would be UK-based due to Benn’s current situation with the British Boxing Board of Control.

“We had the hearing last week. In a couple of weeks, it should be resolved, and then we’ll decide where we’re going to fight. I want to see him [Conor] fight in the UK next, and it will be a massive fight.”

Benn cannot box in his home country over two unexplained positive drug tests in 2022.

Benn was initially suspended temporarily but appealed the ban to allow him to fight. However, the BBBofC still doesn’t think Benn should be competing despite two events overseas.

UK career in the balance

Regardless of the outcome, the defiant pair seem ready to push on with a career outside of the UK. On who is in the mix to face Benn, Heard added: “No major talks, but Danny Garcia reached out to our team to talk to me directly. I’ll be talking to him this week.

“I love the fight with Danny Garcia, USA or UK. There are four or five names, and he’s definitely in the mix.”

Garcia, an inactive two-weight world champion without a fight in two years, would be seen as easy prey for Benn at this stage. “Swift” has fallen into the half-retired category after making millions during his career.

Speaking to YSM Sports, Garcia said of Benn: “I would love to fight him at 154. That makes great sense. He wants to fight a big name.

“Garcia vs. Benn. There isn’t a bigger fight than fighting Danny Garcia. So, I would love that fight. If the price is right, I would go anywhere.”

Phil Jay is an experienced boxing news writer and has been the Editor of World Boxing News since 2010.

Follow WBN: X.com, Facebook, Insta, Threads.