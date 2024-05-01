Ben Whittaker added to Selhurst Park bill on June 15

Ben Whittaker will look to silence press conference crasher Ezra Arenyeka when the unbeaten fighters clash for the WBA Gold Light Heavyweight Title as part of a blockbuster night of boxing on Saturday, June 15th at South London’s historic Selhurst Park stadium, live on Sky Sports in the UK and Ireland and Peacock in the USA.

Known as the ‘African King’, Arenyeka, who is 12-0 as a professional with 10 knockout wins, had to be held back by security after making a surprise appearance at a press conference ahead of Whittaker’s fight with Leon Willings last month.

The 28-year-old from Nigeria stormed the stage to demand a fight with the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Silver medallist and has since vowed to punish Whittaker for what he perceives to be disrespectful behavior towards his opponents in the ring.

Whittaker has become a viral sensation as a result of his flamboyant showboating, amassing a huge following online and wowing audiences across the country with his fan-friendly performances.

Whittaker recently returned from the USA where he has already built a huge fan base. The 28-year-old from the West Midlands can now continue his journey to superstardom as he takes on undefeated rival Arenyeka for the WBA Gold strap.

Whittaker and Arenyeka will come face-to-face today at 1 pm at the official launch press conference for BOXXER’s summer stadium show at Selhurst Park.

Fans attending the huge GAME ON! show will be part of history as boxing returns to Selhurst Park in its centenary year.

The epic Chris Billam-Smith vs Richard Riakporhe clash tops a huge bill in South London and kick-offs a huge summer of world-class sport with a blockbuster night of world championship boxing and celebrations.

A stacked undercard features Brixton’s Isaac Chamberlain challenging the fierce punching Pole Michal Cieslak for the European Cruiserweight crown.

A percentage of every ticket sold will be donated to the Palace For Life Foundation, the official charity of Crystal Palace F.C, which has been working with the community for over 25 years, helping young people grow through the power of sport, inspiring them to find a better path in life and to lead a healthier life.

This event is presented in association with official partners bet365, Integritas Property Group, and HELL Energy.

Tickets for the huge summer stadium event at Selhurst Park go on sale tomorrow at 10 am.