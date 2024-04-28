Alfredo Angulo, 41, earns $20k for 90-second bareknuckle KO

Alfredo Angulo stopped Jeremiah Riggs in a war lasting just over a minute and a half on his return to the ring after four years at KnuckleMania IV in Los Angeles.

The 41-year-old traded blows with Riggs for the duration of the contest and, at one point, looked like he was coming off worse. But such is his dogged determination, as shown through his boxing career, ‘El Perro’ should never be counted out.

Angulo leveled Riggs with a sweet shot to end the clash in the first round. According to figures, Alfredo earned just shy of $20,000 for his efforts. Mike Perry, who topped the show, earned $600,000 for only half a minute less work than the Mexican puncher.

Veteran Angulo’s return depended on victory, with the knockout suggesting that BKFC could be a good vehicle for a final fling in combat.

During his lengthy boxing career, Angulo shared the ring with many world champions of his era. They included losses against Kermit Cintron, James Kirkland, Erislandy Lara, Sergio Mora, and current undisputed champion Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez.

The highlights of Angulo’s tenure were victories over Peter Quillin and Gabe Rosado. He never completely fulfilled the promise of a once-touted future world champion.

Among his title wins were an interim version and an Intercontinental ranking strap as he rose from a super welterweight to a 168-pounder.

Read all articles and exclusive interviews by Phil Jay. Learn more about the author, experienced boxing writer, and World Boxing News Editor since 2010. Follow on Twitter @PhilJWBN.