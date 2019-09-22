Prince Patel stops world title challenger, Kevin Lerena, Alfredo Angulo win

World Boxing News

British bantamweight Prince Patel continued his quick comeback run with another victory on Saturday night in Germany.

Patel has now fought and won twice since losing an IBO title challenge against Michell Banquez on the Amir Khan v Billy Dib undercard.

The 26 year-old had too much for veteran Luis Melendez at the Sporthalle in Dorf Mecklenburg, taking out the Colombian in four rounds.

Moving his record to 24-1-1, Patel is back in the world ranking mix, whilst Melendez dropped to 47-13 with one draw.

After his triumph, Patel showed class by revealing his appreciation for Melendez.

“I boxed in Germany in a scheduled twelve rounder versus a two-time world title challenger, winning with a 4th round KO,” pointed out Patel.

“This was my 2nd scheduled twelve rounder in 28 days and third in under 70 days. I want to thank my opponent and wish him and his family well in the future,” he added.

Elsewhere in South Africa, Kevin Lerena kept a firm grasp on his cruiserweight title belt at Emperors Palace in Kempton Park.

Facing former Tyson Fury opponent Sefer Seferi, Lerena dominated from the beginning. Seferi seemed reluctant to engage with the hard-hitting champion, eventually succumbing in the third round.

Lerena pushes on to bigger challenges as Seferi contemplates his future after a third career loss.

ANGULO

Finally, in Bakersfield, Alfredo Angulo inhaled new life into his career with a best-ever victory over Peter Quillin.

A perennial loser when stepping up in class, this time Angulo managed to grind out the victory.

Both men gave it their all for the duration of the contest, which kept fans at the Rabobank Theater enthralled throughout.

In the end, Angulo won with scores of 97-93 and 96-94, whilst ex-world champion Quillin got the nod on one card 96-94.







Also on the bill, Thomas Dulorme ended the undefeated run of Terrel Williams.

Previously 18-0, Williams lost a unanimous decision to the wilier Dulorme after ten completed rounds.

Further action saw the impressive Chris Colbert take out Miguel Beltran Jr. in just 177 seconds to push his record to 13-0.

It was a fifth stoppage for Colbert, who continues to shine on his way to a certain world title fight in the future.