Adrien Broner scraps tune-up after injury – reveals targets

Adrien Broner’s comeback has halted temporarily after one fight with the multi-weight champion prepared for his most activity in years.

After signing a deal with Don King, Broner returned in June, his first bout in over two years.

Penciled in to fight on December 2 in Miami, a fight against Chris Howard would be Broner’s second bout in 2023.

The encounter, if completed, would have represented the first time since 2017 that Broner has fought twice in a calendar year.

However, DK Productions outlined that “The Problem” suffered an injury to his right hand. He won’t be able to participate in Don King’s People’s Championship boxing card.

Broner, who was disappointed he won’t be able to compete in a tune-up fight on his road to the championship, said he will be ready to go by late February.

No more tune-up fights for injured Adrien Broner

“The hell with tune-up fights,” said Broner. I’m ready to take on any champions in the 140- and 147-pound division.

“I’m ready to fight the big guys. Everything they think I don’t have, I still have. I’m ready to fight Ryan Garcia or Rolando Romero or the winner of the Regis Prograis vs Devin Haney fight.”

“Adrien hurt his hand in the June 9th fight against William Hutchinson,” said trainer Kevin Cunningham.

“He returned to camp for six weeks for this fight and reinjured it sparring. Then, he took some cortisone shots and returned to work.

“He hurt it again in training, and the doctor said he needs to take time off.

“We’ll continue to stay in shape and get back to work. I personally guarantee to Don King that we will be in tip-top shape for a championship opportunity in late February.”

Promoter King added: “Adrien is ready for the big time. He’s a four-time World Champion. He’s going to win four more titles under my promotion.

“We’ll still hold the People’s Championship card on December 2 with six title fights up for grabs.”

People’s Championship card

Ian Green [17-2, 11 KOs] from Haledon, NJ, will be featured in the main event against St. Louis’ Vaughn Alexander [18-7-1, 11 KOs].

Tre’Sean Wiggins [15-5-3, 8 KOs] of Newburgh, NY, will defend his NABA Welterweight championship against an opponent to be named.

King also will announce four other title fights to make it a night of six championships.

Tickets, priced from $50, are on sale and can be purchased at www.playcasinomiami.com for the Dec. 2nd card.

Ringside tables are $2,500. Ringside seats are $300, floor seats are $150, and side seats are $75. Meanwhile, General Admission tickets are at $50.

The People’s Championship night of boxing will also be available on DonKing.com, FITE: TV, AND ITUBE247.com.

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Threads.