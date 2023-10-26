Bulked up Ryan Garcia ‘a hunk of beef’ at comeback media event

Ryan Garcia gained comments on his physique as the super lightweight star went through media activities for his impending comeback.

After losing to Gervonta Davis, Garcia now faces knockout artist Oscar Duarte after gaining weight. The Mexican holds 21 stoppages from his 26 wins against one defeat and a draw.

Garcia and Duarte battle in a twelve-round fight at 140 pounds on December 2 in Texas.

Images released by Golden Boy of Garcia’s new muscle-bound body gained admiration from his social media fans. The most eye-catching of those labeled Garcia ‘a hunk of beef’ – of all things.

Both participants then discussed the contest.

Ryan Garcia raises eyebrows with new physique

“Oscar is a tough opponent, a knockout artist, so I have to be prepared,” said Garcia. “I’m refreshed after my last fight.

“I’ve been training with Derek and learning a lot and building. I feel more confident, stronger, and aware of this new weight.”

Ahead of the fight, Garica has just one thing on his mind.

“I expect to become a champion. I can’t take easy fights and think that will get me there. So, I knew that Oscar was a challenge,” he pointed out.

“He’s fast, and he’s strong. He’s got good timing. So it just made sense for me, you know, this fight, to show what I could do to prepare me for the bigger fights.”

“I know the city’s going to show out because, you know, Houston! So much love out here!”

Duarte challenge

Duarte stated: “I’m happy and very excited to be here. I am thankful for this opportunity. I’m ready, and I’m living in my best moment.

“I’m thankful for my team and family, and come December 2, I will shine. It will be a great fight, and I will make Chihuahua and Mexico proud.”

On his chances, Duarte concluded: “Come December 2, I’m going to win. I will be the next idol in Mexican boxing with the preparation I am doing.

“I have a big rival in front of me. But I have an incredible team behind me. They are my strength, and I am ready for the big challenges ahead. This is the best moment for me, physically and mentally.”

Tickets for Garcia vs. Duarte went on sale today and are priced at $500, $350, $250, $150, $100 and $50 plus applicable fees.

A limited number of Golden Boy VIP Experience tickets will also be available, with exclusive merchandise and fight night upgrades included.

Standard and VIP tickets can be purchased at ToyotaCenter.com or GoldenBoyPromotions.com.

