Prices for Mike Tyson tickets vs Jake Paul drop significantly

Prices for Mike Tyson tickets for the Jake Paul fight have dropped significantly in the days after opening up, a sales website informed World Boxing News.

Gametime, the lead app/site for last-minute ticket sales to sporting events, told WBN that some tickets are thousands of dollars less than initially opened to the public.

“With tickets now officially on sale for the Mike Tyson/Jake Paul fight at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on July 20, Gametime is reporting that prices have seen a huge drop since last week,” a Gametime representative told World Boxing News.

“Currently, the lowest-priced seats on Gametime are $129 each [including all taxes and fees], down from $575 last week. Top-priced seats have dropped to $5,522, down from over $8,000 each last week. All seats can be seen at Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson Tickets on Gametime.”

The massive descent stems potentially from an overestimation of interest in the fight due to 120,000 people signing up for the pre-sale. Organizers at Most Valuable Promotions and Netflix hope to cram 80,000 people into the Dallas Cowboys Stadium and have to ensure there aren’t many apparent seats left over for maximum atmosphere.

Of those 120,000 who joined the waiting list, a significant portion may have opted out of purchasing immediately due to the first price point of $575 to $8,000. Those who did wait got rewarded, and those who planned to wait even longer could pick themselves up a bargain down the stretch.

Filling the venue is at the top of the agenda due to the sheer size of the AT&T Stadium. Back in May 2021, when Canelo fought Billy Joe Saunders there, Eddie Hearn secured an official attendance of 73,126 despite the world being amid a global pandemic. Paul vs Tyson is on course to smash that record, provided – as they seem to be doing – they listen to fans regarding affordable tickets.

Mike Tyson makes his first professional appearance in a boxing ring since 2005 when he battles YouTuber Paul, who has lost one of nine bouts against largely cannon-fodder opposition.

Despite the gulf in careers, ex-heavyweight champion Tyson will be 58 on the night. Being 31 years Tyson’s junior gives Paul an advantage in movement and punch resistance.

However, if ‘Iron’ Mike connects with one of his famous hooks before his gas tank empties, the fight could be over in the blink of an eye.

Read all articles and exclusive interviews by Phil Jay. Learn more about the author, experienced boxing writer, and World Boxing News Editor since 2010. Follow on Twitter @PhilJWBN.