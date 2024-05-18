Scaling mistake sees Fury out-weigh Usyk by almost 40lbs

Tyson Fury will have a forty-pound advantage over Oleksandr Usyk on Saturday after a mistake at the weighing ceremony.

The legendary ring announcer, Michael Buffer, read out the wrong weight on Friday when stating Usyk was 233.5 pounds. The incident led to a massive debate among fans and media on how the fight has altered with Usyk’s extra bulk. The Ukrainian superstar usually scales just over 220 pounds.

It seems Buffer misheard due to two adjudicators discussing the numbers simultaneously to clarify. Fury’s 262 pounds was correct, though, and means “The Gypsy King” holds a massive size differential of almost three British stones.

Promoter Eddie Hearn was shocked by Usyk’s announced weight, discussing in length how the unified champion’s strategy could evolve. After hearing the mix-up, the Matchroom boss said: “Glad we debated and analyzed Usyk being 233lb for the last five hours only to find out it was actually read out at 223.”

Here’s the video of @usykaa weighing in and scale adjudicators clearly stating 223.5, but legendary announcer @Michael_Buffer mishearing [233] due to the back-and-forth clarification of the numbers. @Tyson_Fury now holds an almost 40lbs weight advantage on the night. 🎥… pic.twitter.com/daZj4ww0pX — World Boxing News (@WorldBoxingNews) May 18, 2024

Usyk begins a slight underdog despite opening on fight week at the same odds as Fury. The slight fluctuation happened before the weigh-in but still sees Fury favored to take home the undisputed heavyweight title.

World Boxing News will be live on site from noon ET, 9 am PT, and 5 pm UK, with full coverage from Saudi Arabia for the duration of the event. WBN will also provide a live scorecard for the main event as boxing crowns the first undisputed heavyweight champion in a quarter of a century.

Fury vs Usyk official weights

[Top Rank on ESPN+ PPV, 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT]

• Tyson Fury 262 lbs. vs. Oleksandr Usyk 233.5 lbs

Undisputed Heavyweight Championship – 12 Rounds

• Jai Opetaia 198.1 lbs vs. Mairis Briedis 199.1 lbs

Ring Magazine & Vacant IBF Cruiserweight World Titles — 12 Rounds

• Joe Cordina 130 lbs vs. Anthony Cacace 129.8 lbs

IBF Super Featherweight World Title — 12 Rounds

• Frank Sanchez 238.5 lbs vs. Agit Kabayel 238.5 lbs

WBC Heavyweight Title Eliminator — 12 Rounds

• Moses Itauma 239.1 lbs vs. Ilja Mezencev 232.1 lbs

Vacant WBO Intercontinental Heavyweight Title — 10 Rounds

• Mark Chamberlain 134.2 lbs vs. Joshua Oluwaseun

Wahab 132.1 lbs

Vacant WBC Silver Lightweight Title — 12 Rounds

• Sergey Kovalev 194.2 lbs vs. Robin Sirwan Safar 194.1 lbs

Cruiserweight — 10 Rounds

• Daniel Lapin 174.7 lbs vs. Octavio Pudivitr 173.7 lbs

Vacant WBA Intercontinental Light Heavyweight Title — 10 Rounds

Access full Fury vs Usyk details for the Fury vs. Usyk Ring walk times, PPV, TV, undercard, and weigh-in on WBN.

Read all articles and exclusive interviews by Phil Jay. Learn more about the author, experienced boxing writer, and World Boxing News Editor since 2010. Follow on Twitter @PhilJWBN.