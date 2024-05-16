So, Ryan Garcia wasn’t ‘trolling’ after all…this is just him now

Ryan Garcia has gone on another social media rampage, leading many to believe his ‘trolling’ insistence regarding the Devin Haney fight was nonsense.

The Golden Boy has been relentless on X.com lately, abusing influencers, slating energy drinks, and asking fans for money. A spate of deleted tweets and the calling out of former friends is another sign Garcia is not putting on a fake persona.

Maybe this is just him now.

It’s been months since the first signs of Garcia potentially having some personality disorder, which the fighter straight up denied. However, calls from the New York State Athletic Commission for a pre-Devin Haney fight assessment, which Garcia didn’t want to participate in, came back with no mental health flags.

After beating Haney, Garcia seemed to return to ‘normal’ for a period. But over the last few weeks, the super lightweight’s behavior on platforms has again become a cause for concern. Batting away rumors of debts before asking his followers to Cash App him some money is a sure sign that something could be wrong, even with Garcia’s assurances that he will give the thousands of dollars he received from the plea to charity.

Garcia offended several people on Mother’s Day, which led Hall of Famer promoter Lou DiBella to give Ryan a dressing down. He responded although it didn’t make any difference after a short period. Deleting tweets and blaming them on his team, coupled with attacks on others who can easily see lawsuits brought to Garcia’s door, will be the last thing he needs before opening a B-Sample drug test.

On May 22, two findings of the banned substance ostarine will make or break Garcia’s immediate career if the test that gets opened reads the same as the A-sample. A suspension and losing his victory over Devin Haney will be the immediate punishment. However, the damage to his reputation will be hard to imagine.

Garcia says he’s flown to Dubai to relax before VADA opens his second sample. Whether he returns to the United States for the opening [if he’s even gone] will become apparent in the coming days.

The Ryan Garcia we saw for months before the Haney fight is back at maximum velocity and seems an unrelenting force of nature.

