Fury vs Usyk ring walks, PPV, full card, preview and prediction

World Boxing News provides comprehensive information regarding the Fury vs Usyk heavyweight clash in Saudi Arabia on May 18.

Tonight, ‘Ring of Fire’ for the Undisputed heavyweight title will occur between WBC champion Tyson Fury and unified ruler Oleksandr Usyk.

Preview

Fury puts his WBC title on the line for the fourth time, having defended the lineal heavyweight championship eleven times since defeating Wladimir Klitschko in 2015. “The Gypsy King” comes into the contest after a poor performance against Francis Ngannou but has whipped himself into great shape for his defining battle.

Usyk, who holds the WBA, IBF, and WBO belts, last fought in August, defeating Daniel Dubois with a dominant stoppage. A body shot knockdown that continues to disgruntle Dubois fans was rendered obsolete when Usyk stated he would have immediately gotten up if the referee hadn’t called a low blow.

Both men have had almost a year to prepare themselves for the most significant heavyweight fight in a quarter of a century. The winner will be the first top-division puncher since Lennox Lewis to claim the title of undisputed champion.

Fury vs Usyk ring walk times

WBN expects Fury and Usyk to head towards the ring at around 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT and 11 pm UK time. Due to other events overrunning in Saudi Arabia, the times are subject to change.

Undercard

Lineal/Ring Magazine cruiserweight champion Jai Opetaia [24-0, 19 KOs] battling Mairis Briedis [28-2, 20 KOs] in a rematch for the vacant IBF world title. Joe Cordina [17-0, 9 KOs] is defending his IBF junior lightweight world title against Belfast native Anthony Cacace [21-1, 7 KO].

Former light heavyweight king Sergey Kovalev [35-4-1, 29 KOs] aims for his second win as a cruiserweight in a 10-rounder against the unbeaten Robin Sirwan Safar [16-0, 12 KOs]. Unbeaten heavyweights Frank Sanchez [24-0, 17 KOs] and Agit Kabayel [24-0, 16 KOs] are locking horns in a 12-round WBC title eliminator.

British heavyweight sensation Moses Itauma [8-0, 6 KOs] is stepping up versus Ilja Mezencev [25-3, 21 KOs]. Also on the card, another heavyweight prospect, David Nyika [8-0], is pitted against Michael Seitz [12-0].

Meanwhile, unbeaten British lightweight Mark Chamberlain [15-0, 11 KOs] is fighting the big-punching Joshua Oluwaseun Wahab [23-1,16 KOs].

The final two bouts see Daniel Lapin [9-0], and Octavio Pudivitr [9-1] trading blows for the vacant WBA Intercontinental Light Heavyweight Title over ten rounds, and Fury’s friend Isaac Lowe [24-2-3] taking on Hasibullah Ahmadi [16-1].

TV and PPV info

The action will be live on TNT Sports Box Office, DAZN, PPV.com, ESPN PPV, and Discovery+. TNT Sports Box Office events are now available to purchase and watch in the Discovery+ app – on smart TVs, computers, or mobile devices.

Virgin Media TV: Customers with a TiVo and V6 set-top-box should visit the On-Demand section and choose Live Events; customers with a Virgin TV 360 and Stream set-top-box should go to the Pay Per View events rail.

EE TV: Customers can purchase the event via their STB on channel 494.

Prime Video: This TNT Sports Box Office event will now be available to buy and watch on Prime Video in the UK. Customers do not need to have any channel or Prime subscription to access. You can find live and upcoming PPV events in the “Live and upcoming events” row on the Prime Video homepage and sports page or by searching for a specific event title.

Fury v Usyk on TNT Sports Box Office costs $69.99 on DAZN and £24.99 in the UK on TNT Sports and Sky Sports Box Office. Purchasers can watch the event on Discovery+, EE TV, Virgin Media TV, and Prime Video.

Additionally, you need not be a TNT Sports subscriber to buy this event.

Fury vs Usyk prediction

A lot of people aren’t able to split Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk due to their respective skill sets. However, Fury hasn’t had to display a top-level attitude, gameplan, and execution since the second Deontay Wilder fight in 2020.

Those four long years without worrying about what is in front of him could return to haunt Fury during the contest. Usyk is as slick as they come and dominated Anthony Joshua on two occasions with ease. He could do the same with Fury, depending on how the fight evolves.

In the end, Usyk should have enough to card a decision of some form but don’t be surprised if there’s controversy and Fury finds himself on the end of a lucky draw. – WBN Editor Phil Jay.

Read all articles and exclusive interviews by Phil Jay. Learn more about the author, experienced boxing writer, and World Boxing News Editor since 2010. Follow on Twitter @PhilJWBN.