Adrien Broner opponent KO’d in 177 seconds versus substitute

An opponent due to face former world champion Adrien Broner on Saturday night was knocked out in one round by his replacement.

Broner was forced to pull out of the event injured with just weeks to go. He was due to fight Chris Howard in another warm-up at Casino Miami Jai Alai Saturday night.

However, the new co-main event of the Don King Productions’ “People’s Championship” show saw reigning WBA NABA Welterweight champion Tre’sean Wiggins emphatically blast out Howard in seconds.

Stunning Howard within the first ten seconds of the first round, Wiggins quickly found his pace. Wiggins entered this bout on the strength of an impressive four straight victories.

The result leads to questions of what Adrien Broner would have learned from sharing the ring against such a foe when time is running out on his career.

Wiggins said: “I didn’t think I would finish the fight that fast. He’s a formidable opponent who’s never been stopped before. So, I wasn’t expecting that quick of a fight.

“I thought it would be a longer night. At least, that’s what he told me at the weigh-in. I felt strong out there. I was prepared for a short or long night.”

Wiggins on what’s next: “I hope for a title shot. If I don’t get a title shot, I need a title eliminator.”

Main event

In the evening’s main event, WBA Middleweight Continental USA champion Ian Green successfully defended his title. He was able to fend off Vaughn Alexander’s challenge.

Establishing his jab early, the measured Green landed a devasting body shot that floored Alexander for a ten count in the eighth round.

Green said: “I want to dedicate this fight to my late mother. Tomorrow is her birthday, and there was a lot of pressure on me to go into this fight.

“I want to say happy birthday, Mom. I hope you’re proud of me. Thank you for everything you’ve done for me and for raising me to be the man I am today.

“If you’re ever going through something, keep pushing. If you’re ever depressed and don’t know what you want to do, keep pushing. T

“here’s a light at the end of the tunnel. I ain’t where I want to be, but I’m not where I started, and that’s all that matters.”

He added: “Like I said before, I’m a dog. He caught me with a good shot, so I had to show him and switch it up. I worked on that body shot every day in the gym and made it happen today.”

“But I told Don, whoever he puts in front of me, I’ll beat them. I want champions. I want the best.”

Perez

In a back-and-forth brawl, Antonio Perez and Haskell Rhodes clashed for the WBC Vacant International Lightweight title.

Though competitive, Perez’s speed proved too overwhelming for the lightweight veteran. Scoring two knockdowns in the tenth round, the newly crowned Perez was victorious via unanimous decision.

He said: “The first couple of rounds went exactly how I thought it would, and then he picked it up on me.

“He has quite a few more fights than I do, so that was expected, but I managed to make it out and get him in the last round.

“I knew he was strong but not strong enough for me. It feels amazing to take out a guy like Rhodes because I know a lot of guys can’t.”

Colombia’s Alex Castro (14-1, 11 KOs) outclassed Harry K. Cruz (14-4, 11 KOs) for ten rounds, defending his WBA NABA Middleweight title.

Castro on his opponent: “I’ve been preparing for this long. It was a tough fight mentally because I know Harry (Cruz), so I had to put that aside. I knew it wouldn’t be a short fight because he’s a tough fighter, so I came in completely prepared.”

Castro on what’s next: “Whatever Don King wants. I’m willing to fight whoever. Just give me a name and date.”

Further results:

Lawrence Newton (16-0, 7 KOs) vs. Erik Ruiz (17-9-1, 7 KOs)

Result: Newton wins by unanimous decision

Scorecards: 58-58, 56-58, 55-59 Newton

De Von Williams (4-0, 4 KOs) vs. Kendall Ward (1-11)

Result: Williams wins by TKO at 1:04 of round 1

Davan Depestre (2-0, 2 KO) vs. Yasser Zamora (0-3)

Result: Depestre wins by KO at 1:45 of round 1

