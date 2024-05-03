Ryan Garcia highlights clean tests as Devin Haney speaks out

Ryan Garcia has insisted he’s innocent of wrongdoing and that levels of ostarine found in his system are ‘so low’ as he continues his defense.

Investigations are underway to find out how the banned steroid got into Garcia’s test when samples were taken just before his fight against Devin Haney.

Garcia is adamant he will be exonerated when the time comes and says a supplement he took during the build-up to his victory over Haney could be the culprit.

“My levels are so low for someone who took ostarine,” said Garcia. “I was posting throughout training, and non of my tests came out positive. All of a sudden, I’m positive. We know what it is!”

“Kingry,” says there’s a conspiracy to strip him of his most significant win after he dropped Haney three times and won a superb decision at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

“Why in the world would I volunteer for a drug test if I planned on taking drugs? Make it make sense?”

Meanwhile, the herb company Garcia alluded to could be responsible for the discovery of a PED in his test has since hit back. Gaia Herbs stated there is zero chance their product Ashwagandha Root had made the sample flag for ostarine.

“Contrary to any recent confusion, Gaia Herbs’ Ashwagandha Root doesn’t contain ostarine. Ashwagandha has been a revered adaptogen for more than two thousand years, traditionally used to support a healthy response to stress.

“No one has been fighting for modern purity, potency, and transparency standards more than Gaia Herbs. Learn more about our Ashwagandha Root and read reviews,” they added:

The jury is still out on Garcia as Haney continues to go on the offensive and ensure his voice gets heard during the debacle.

Speaking to SportsCenter, Haney responded to a question on whether he felt a difference with Garcia in the ring. Haney said, “I can’t really say that, but I knew it was a tough fight.

“I’m a special kind of fighter, and I have never fought a guy who was that overmatched against me. I felt like something was up, but I didn’t want to make any excuses.”

The fallout continues ahead of one of the year’s biggest fights in Canelo vs Munguia. Garcia vs Haney will take a backseat for a short while, although this story is not going away anytime soon.

