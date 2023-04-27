Boxing is back! – Davis vs Garcia PPV numbers enter record books

Boxing is back! The Davis vs Garcia PPV numbers are in. They have firmly put the sport back on top.

According to several reports since ratified by the boxing elite and those involved in the event, Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia hit the magic million and beyond.

Initial figures come in at between 1.2 and 1.4 million, the first fight since Canelo vs GGG II in 2018 to sell seven figures.

That places the Showtime PPV in the top twenty-five of all time, entering the record books at number 24. It’s a superb effort in this day and age, with streaming and piracy at their highest.

It’s a triumph of the highest order to pugilism around the world and puts those detractors of Davis to shame.

The gate receipts also brought good news after a confirmed ticket gross of $22.8 million. This places Davis vs Garcia fifth on the all-time list.

Davis vs Garcia PPV numbers

“Tank” has proven he can command far more than the 250,000 average of his earlier shows with the right opponent. Add the pulling power of Garcia, and his social media saw the catchweight battle push boxing back to the fore.

Before the event, Leonard Ellerbe and Oscar De La Hoya pushed Davis vs Garcia as fully capable. They are both fully vindicated.

Ellerbe said: “This is by far the biggest fight in the entire sport. I recall that a couple of years ago, when I was in Miami, Ryan approached me and said I want to ‘eff your boy up.’ That’s the only fight that he wanted.

De la Hoya added: “This is a mega-fight. That phrase gets thrown around a lot. How often do you get two guys who are undefeated, with massive fan bases, and who are early in the peak of their careers?

“We’re all working together to make this big mega-fight. It almost never happens, but this is one that the world is not going to miss.”

After word got out, Ellerbe reacted with pride after putting several doubters in their places.

‘Terrific Promotion’

“Terrific promotion. Major props to Stephen Espinoza and Showtime for continuing to show why their industry leaders. They are putting on the biggest events for fans around the world. Numbers don’t lie,” said Ellerbe.

“Props to a great promotion. Thank you to all the US and worldwide fans who supported this historical event,” added the Mayweather CEO.

Garcia was grateful to have been a part of the most significant fight of the social media explosion era.

“History was made. The fifth highest Live gate in the history of fights in Vegas, and over 1M+PPV. Beyond Blessed!

“Thank you to all the fans. Without you guys, this can’t happen!”

Davis gave a wry smile on his social media as his “I told you so” moment.

Errol Spence Jr. vs Terence Crawford has plenty to live up to if it gets made for the summer.

