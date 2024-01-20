Anthony Joshua faces several hurdles before Fury vs Usyk winner

Anthony Joshua has many obstacles and could be forced to wait up to a year before he gets the chance to become divisional number one.

The Londoner is chasing another heavyweight title shot, having agreed to face Francis Ngannou on the premise that it’s a semi-final for the top dog.

Joshua continues to be assured by his promoter, Eddie Hearn, that he will face the winner of Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk next. Hearn is convinced as he says he’s been promised this by Saudi Arabian matchmakers.

However, it’s hard to see how that can happen in the current climate. For one, Fury vs Usyk has a rematch clause reiterated by Turki Alalshikh recently.

The Crown Prince told DAZN: “I will give you the secret to make the people understand we want to see Fury Uysk and the result and the rematch between Fury and Usyk.”

Alalshikh continued by stating he wants to see a second fight between Fury and Ngannou, another roadblock for Joshua.

Anthony Joshua roadblock

“Then after that ]Fury vs Usyk] we want to see Tyson Fury vs Ngannou,” he stated. “All the people want to see it.”

His Excellency added that only then will Joshua get his opportunity.

“If Fury wins, we want to see him against Joshua – if Joshua wins against Ngannou. If Usyk wins, maybe we have a chance to have the third fight [with Joshua].

“Even if Usyk wins, the people still want to see Fury against Joshua. This is what we want to deliver to the market.”

Unless something is lost in translation, Joshua must beat Ngannou but still wait for the Fury vs Usyk rematch. Therefore, that negates one of those obstacles.

But two more still exist.

Undisputed mandatories

The winner of Fury vs Usyk has at least two mandatories due. The IBF and the WBO, with Filip Hrgovic and Zhilei Zhang waiting in the wings.

Both the number one contenders will fight in Saudi Arabia in the first half of 2024. If they win, they will be first in line for Fury or Usyk after the rematch, probably around December 2024.

Joshua and Hearn could try to discuss step-aside money. However, the IBF, in particular, wouldn’t even consider this, not to mention that Fury vowed to vacate the IBF belt if he wins it due to a spat with the organization in the past.

Those two high probabilities see Joshua out of the loop. There is only one sure-fire way he could fight for the undisputed title by the end of the year and not even in Hearn’s promised and projected timeline.

AJ has to agree with Hrgovic on terms for the vacant IBF title. Joshua then has to beat the Croatian and keep his fingers crossed that the WBO will delay its stipulation until 2025.

Zhang’s next fight against Joseph Parker would be in the record books by then. Whoever is the interim WBO ruler would be in line for the belt holder from Fury and Usyk.

WBO exception

Heading into the latter part of 2024, Joshua could plead with the WBO to allow one more undisputed fight before their mandatory gets the chance.

A lot needs to happen before Hearn’s continued statement of Joshua facing the winner of Fury vs Usyk comes true.

A workaround could be that Fury vacates all the belts except the WBC if he defeats Usyk. “The Gypsy King” would then have to pay Usyk to cancel the rematch clause and face Joshua for the WBC title.

Still, that’s not the undisputed title shot Joshua wants.

It’s a complicated situation, one that is undoubtedly not assured.

