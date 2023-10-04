Tyson Fury’s manager comments on Ngannou and Usyk fights

Tyson Fury’s manager has spoken of the need to focus on Francis Ngannou before the WBC heavyweight champion thinks about Oleksandr Usyk.

Fury goes into his cross-code battle with Ngannou having the addition of an undisputed heavyweight championship fight as an incentive to impress. Despite being the overwhelming favorite, “The Gypsy King” will be cautious in the build-up to give Ngannou a fair shake.

But at present, Fury has a lot on his plate, with representative Spencer Brown on hand to remind all about a certain Ukrainian.

Tyson Fury manager

“I’m delighted Tyson has the chance to become the first Undisputed World Heavyweight Champion of the four-belt era. He wants to prove he is one of the greatest ever.

“First, though, Tyson will have the chance to prove he is The Baddest Man on The Planet on October 28,” said Brown.

Fury has reigned as the division’s lineal champion since dethroning Wladimir Klitschko in November 2015.

Following a well-documented hiatus due to personal troubles, Fury authored a comeback story for the ages under promoter Frank Warren.

Following a controversial draw against Deontay Wilder in December 2018, Fury snatched Wilder’s WBC world title via seventh-round TKO in their February 2020 rematch.

Their trilogy concluded with the 2021 Fight of the Year, as Fury overcame a pair of knockdowns to ice Wilder in the 11th round.

He stayed busy in 2022 with stoppage victories over Dillian Whyte and Derek Chisora. Fury is getting set to fight former UFC champion Francis Ngannou on October 28 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Promoter Frank Warren stated: “This is a massive event. This is the biggest event I’ve ever been involved with,” said Warren. “It’s a crossover event.

Ngannou and Usyk

“You’ve got a guy who is the best in his discipline. He is the heavyweight champion. And you’ve got the man, the lineal champion, Tyson Fury, who has done everything you can ask for in a fighter.

“He’s an undefeated champion, a brilliant boxer and fighter. He can box, or he can stand and trade with you. This is going to be something special.”

With a fight against Anthony Joshua in London a pipe dream for UK fans, the Usyk fight anywhere in the world is the next best thing.

A rematch clause in the fight could mean two helpings of Fury vs Usyk.

Additional details, including the official fight date, will be announced in due course. Queensberry, Top Rank, K2, and Usyk17 will promote the fight.

