Tim Tszyu vs Sebastian Fundora size difference is ridiculous

Tim Tszyu and Sebastian Fundora went head-to-head again at the final press conference. Again, the size difference was apparent, but even more so this time around.

Tszyu looked as though he was in a completely different weight class as the pair went face-to-face ahead of Friday’s weigh-in.

Tim Tszyu vs Sebastian Fundora size difference

Both men discussed Saturday night’s PPV battle on Prime Video, with Tszyu admitting he didn’t have many fighters to choose from for sparring. In the end, he chose Mykal Fox, who World Boxing News had it confirmed by the fighter that he is 6’4″ 1/2.

“It’s quite hard to prepare for a fighter like Fundora. But a true champion rises to the occasion,” said Tszyu. “I came here as a throwback fighter, and that’s what I want to be.

“I’m living the way I speak. I’m here to do exactly what I say. Of course, he’s got height, but we all bleed the same blood. There’s no difference between us.

“I’m taking inspiration from Mike Tyson and everything he did into this fight.”

Fundora said: “What a change of events, from opening the card to headlining in the fight capital of the world of Las Vegas. We will take advantage of this big opportunity on Saturday night.

“This is the moment and the time for me to become world champion. My sister did it six months ago; now it’s my turn.

“Losses happen in boxing. I made a mistake, and I paid for it. Everything has still lined up how it should be, and now we can find out who the best fighter at 154 pounds is.”

Tszyu vs Fundora info

The stacked four-fight PBC Pay-Per-View available on Prime Video is topped by Tszyu vs. Fundora for the WBC and WBO super welterweight titles from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

In the co-feature, 140-pound world champion Rolando “Rolly” Romero and Mexican star Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz collide for the WBA strap.

The pay-per-view will also see Cuban star and reigning WBA Middleweight World Champion Erislandy “The American Dream” Lara defend his belt against No. 1 rated mandatory challenger Michael Zerafa.

Also, WBC Flyweight World Champion Julio César Martínez defends his world title against unbeaten contender Angelino Cordova in the pay-per-view opener at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

The card marks the debut event for PBC Pay-Per-View. Prime Video has made PBC available since the parties announced a landmark, multiyear rights agreement in December.

In addition to the PPV being available for purchase on Prime Video, regardless of Prime membership, fans can continue to access the telecast through traditional cable and satellite outlets as well as PPV.com.

Tickets for the live event, which TGB Promotions promote, are available now through AXS.com. The main event is promoted in association with No Limit Boxing.

