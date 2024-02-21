Thurman vs Tszyu undercard fighters discuss March 30 bouts

Rising middleweight Elijah Garcia, 160-pound contender Kyrone Davis, WBC Flyweight World Champion Julio Cesar Martinez and unbeaten contender Angelino Cordova previewed their respective matchups during a virtual press conference before they enter the ring on Saturday, March 30 in PBC on Prime Video with action beginning at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Garcia and Davis will top the live stream in a 10-round matchup, while Martinez looks to defend his world title against Cordova in the 12-round opening bout. The live stream on Prime Video begins at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT and is available via free access to all fans regardless of Prime membership or purchase of the PPV card later that evening.

These matchups lead into the inaugural four-fight PBC Pay-Per-View available on Prime Video beginning at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and topped by two-time world champion Keith “One Time” Thurman dueling rising star and reigning world champion Tim Tszyu in the main event, plus WBA Super Lightweight World Champion Rolando “Rolly” Romero and Mexican star Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz meeting in the co-main event.

Rounding out the pay-per-view lineup is Cuban star and reigning WBA Middleweight World Champion Erislandy “The American Dream” Lara defending his belt against No. 1 rated mandatory challenger Michael Zerafa, plus all-action super welterweight sensation Sebastian “The Towering Inferno” Fundora meeting streaking contender Serhii Bohachuk for the vacant WBC Super Welterweight World Championship in the pay-per-view opener. In addition to the PPV being available for purchase on Prime Video, regardless of Prime membership, fans will also be able to continue to access the PPV telecast through traditional cable and satellite outlets.

Here is what the fighters had to say:

ELIJAH GARCIA

“I have to go through Kyrone Davis. I know it’s not going to be an easy fight, but if we get through this one, I’d like the winner of Erislandy Lara vs. Michael Zerafa. I’m definitely not looking past Kyrone though.

“Kyrone is different from anyone I’ve faced. We have a new game plan that we’re training for. I’ve seen him fight different styles, so we’re preparing for anything. We’ll see what happens in the ring on March 30.

“I know that I have to be ready for Kyrone because of the type of fighter he is. Being in 50-50 fights like this keeps me humble. That’s what’s helped me take steps in my career. I just have to keep preparing how I’ve been preparing.

“I feel like I’ve earned what I’ve gotten so far. Kyrone is going to be a good test and another key experience that I need before I fight for the world title. I’ve worked hard for this.

“Being on the card with a middleweight world title fight was definitely purposeful and whoever gets the job done between Kyrone and I has a shot to get that title fight. I have to show the world that I have the experience to fight for the title.

“I’ve had success because I’ve been able to dictate the pace in the ring. Whether I want to slow it down or pick it up. It’s because we train a certain way and we come into the ring with a game plan of what we want to do. I have a lot of experience in my corner as well with my dad and my grandpa. I trust my corner a lot.

“None of my family really made it as far as I have in the sport. It doesn’t put any pressure on me though. I’m in the sport because I love it. It’s in our blood and we have a shared mentality about what it takes to win.

“I’ve stayed active and I’ve had the right fights. I’ve stayed in the gym and I’ve stayed ready. That really goes a long way. It’s got me to where I am now.”

KYRONE DAVIS

“This is exciting. I’m looking forward to putting on a show. It’s my first time fighting in Las Vegas so I’m excited about that too. But most importantly we’re just focused on preparing.

“Beating Garcia would be a great milestone in my career. It would get me one step closer to where I want to be, and that’s fighting for a world title.

“The middleweight division has always been one of the biggest in the sport. There’s no clear face of the division right now. The lane to supremacy is open. It’s exciting that either one of us could possibly take over. That’s what I’m looking to do. After I win this fight, and I am going to win, I’m looking for Erislandy Lara, Carlos Adames, or anyone who’s got a strap.

“The opportunity to fight on this stage excites me. It’s not necessarily the opponent. It’s going to be a good fight. He’s a hungry fighter. The most exciting thing for me is having a full training camp. I’ve fought on just a couple weeks’ notice several times. I’m excited for this full training camp and to be coming off just having a fight in December. The world is going to see who I really am.

“We’re taking Garcia seriously. He’s a force. But there’s a big difference between this and what I’ve faced going into other fights. It’s a different mindset and we’re preparing for whatever could come up.

“Absolutely we want to get the world title fight next. That’s why we’re taking this fight. We’re right where we need to be. With the eyes on this fight, I can reach my ultimate goal and that’s fighting for the title.

“I’ve had a long journey and I think every fight I’ve had and every situation that I’ve been in has prepared me for this. All of those accumulated together has given me the experience to be in a fight like this and stay calm. I know what my body needs to be ready to perform at the top level.

“Staying in the gym is key to being powerful and being your strongest self. When I have a longer break it can take longer to get back to peak. I’m not worried about the weight, it’s more about being in fight mode for a long time.”

JULIO CESAR MARTINEZ

“I’m ready for this fight. It’s been in the making for a while now, so I’m really just so ready to lace up the gloves, get in there and give the fans a great fight on March 30.

“Angelino is a strong guy and he’s a good counter-puncher. But we’re focusing on showcasing our tools. We’ve had a great training camp with Eddy Reynoso and we can’t wait to show the fans what we can do.

“Cordova is going to be another strong opponent. Every opponent has come with their best and tried to take the belt from me. I know that I have to be ready for him.

“I was very frustrated to have this fight postponed the first time, but now we’re just looking forward to the fight happening and having my hand raised.

“No opponent is easy and no opponent will step into the ring with a defeatist mindset. If he’s here, it’s for a reason. I tried to unify, it didn’t happen, and now I’m ready to defend my title. I know that Angelino will not be an easy opponent.

“It’s nice to start 2024 with a clean slate and a full training camp. My sights are beyond just one fight, I want to unify and fight the best. Eddy Reynoso and I are ready to make it happen.

“I plan to prove what I’m already proving. I’m the best at 112 pounds and I’m the best fighter in this division.”

ANGELINO CORDOVA

“The world of boxing is ready for this great matchup and I’m very excited. Training camp could not be going better. I’ve got a great team with me here in New Jersey that’s helping me be the best that I can be on March 30.

“I have seen myself becoming champion in my mind and I am ready to live it. I said it before and I’ll say it again, this is my time. I’m thankful for the opportunity and I’m ready to go make the most of it. I’m coming to make my dream come true.

“I was blindsided when the fight got postponed in December. I wouldn’t wish it upon anybody. It was hard emotionally because I had put in so much work in training camp.

“Julio Cesar has the belt that I want. I could not be more motivated to come in there and take the belt away from them.

“I came to America with a dream to train hard at the gym. Now I’m here in New Jersey with my family and I’m on the doorstep of achieving my dream. I’m right there and I want to make it come true.

“There are plenty of fighters who have not earned their place in the rankings. But I’ve earned my spot. I’ve taken every step I’ve needed to, especially here in America. I’m glad that it happened this way so that I could mature as a fighter. This is the perfect time for me to take this step.

“It’s time to pull off the upset. I’m ready to earn that world title.”

Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by TGB Promotions, are available now through AXS.com. The main event is promoted in association with No Limit Boxing.