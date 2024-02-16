Julio Cesar Martinez targets more belts after Angelino Cordova win

Originally scheduled to duel last December before visa issues for Martinez scuttled the bout, WBC Flyweight World Champion Julio Cesar Martinez is set to attempt his sixth defense of his belt against skilled top flyweight contender Angelino Cordova in a 12-round battle.

Trained by the renowned Eddy Reynoso, Martinez (20-2, 15 KOs) first captured his flyweight world title with a ninth-round stoppage of Cristofer Rosales in his stateside debut in December 2019. The 29-year-old has gone on to defend the title five times, besting previously unbeaten opponents Jay Harris and Samuel Carmona, while most recently stopping Ronal Batista in May. A native of Mexico City, Martinez’s only blemish since a split-decision loss in his pro debut was a decision loss to future Hall of Famer Roman Gonzalez in March 2022.

“I’m ready to give it my all in training camp for this fight,” said Martinez. “I want all of the big fights and big prizes this year. My plan is to earn this win on March 30 and end up with my hand raised. Then I’m going for all the belts, no matter who I have to face. I’m going to be the last man standing.”

The 28-year-old Cordova (18-0-1, 12 KOs) earned a career-best victory in his last outing, as he bested former world champion Angel Acosta on his way to a 10-round unanimous decision victory last April. A native of Ciudad Bolivar, Venezuela, Cordova of Cotto Promotions has yet to taste defeat since debuting in 2017, with a draw in just his fourth fight as the only blemish. He made his U.S. debut in June 2022, defeating Axel Aragon Vega by decision before the triumph over Acosta.

“I’m very thankful that this fight is on and confirmed,” said Cordova. “My team did a great job making sure that this fight was rescheduled, and I’m thrilled it’s part of a huge card like this. I’m excited to finally face Martinez on March 30. The only thing on my mind is becoming the new WBC world champion.”