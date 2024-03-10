Elijah Garcia won’t take Kyrone Davis lightly on March 30

Undefeated rising middleweight Elijah Garcia held a media workout in his native Phoenix as he prepares to take on veteran contender Kyrone “Shut It Down” Davis topping PBC on Prime Video action beginning at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT on Saturday, March 30 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

One of boxing’s breakout stars in 2023, the 20-year-old Garcia kicked off his big year last March with a knockout of the previously unbeaten Amilcar Vidal. He followed that up with a pair of performances on the undercards of two of the biggest events of the year, first defeating Kevin Salgado on the Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia pay-per-view in April before knocking out Armando Resendiz on the Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo pay-per-view in September. He’ll continue to raise his level of competition, and look to put himself in world title contention, against the talented and durable Davis on March 30.

Here is what Garcia had to say from F1 Boxing Gym in Phoenix:

ELIJAH GARCIA

“I feel strong and I’m preparing really well for this fight, because I know how tough an opponent Kyrone Davis is. I’m not taking anyone lightly. He’s very experienced and he believes in his skills.

“It’s a blessing to be fighting on Amazon Prime. It’s a new generation and I get to be a part of it. It’s very exciting and it’s an opportunity I’m coming to take advantage of.

“I want everyone to see that I’m more than just a puncher. I know that I can go toe-to-toe with anybody. I have to look really good in this fight. I have to show the world that I’m talented and ready for the title shot.

“I want to achieve my goals and Kyrone is standing in my way. He knows that this is a fight that he needs to win to continue fighting at this level. He’s got a lot of good experience, but I’m hungry too. I train really hard to win.

“I’m proud of where I’m from. I wear 602 on the beltline of my trunks and that’s because I’m proud to represent Phoenix.”

JORGE GARCIA, Elijah’s Father and Trainer

“We’re excited to keep being in big fights and performing well. It’s important for us to stay humble. We want to entertain the fans, that’s the most important thing.

“It’s great to see Elijah’s support, especially here in Arizona. There’s a lot of great fans here who love boxing. It’s motivating to have your people behind you.”

Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by TGB Promotions, are available now through AXS.com. The main event is promoted in association with No Limit Boxing.