Golden Boy co-sign 21-year-old phenom Gabriela Fundora

Golden Boy Promotions will join Sampson Boxing in co-promoting 21-year-old phenom Gabriela Fundora.

Fundora, who has a record of 12-0, 5 KOs, is the IBF Female Flyweight World Champion known as “Sweet Poison.”

Fundora is scheduled to defend her IBF title against Christina Cruz on the DAZN broadcast for Jaime Munguia vs. John Ryder on Saturday, January 27.

“I am ready and prepared for my first title defense, and I feel like nothing can stop me from winning,” said Gabriela Fundora. “Christina Cruz is a good fighter.

“I am building my legacy as a champion so no one can stop me.”

“Gabriela’s performance in October blew us away. At Golden Boy, we are proud to have yet another world champion fighting under our banner,” said Oscar De La Hoya, the Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy Promotions.

“At just 21 years old, the sky’s the limit for Gabriela. I fully expect her to deliver a knockout performance in Phoenix on January 27.”

“Gabriela Fundora is an amazing talent who works non-stop in the gym to reach her dreams,” said co-promoter Sampson Lewkowicz of Sampson Boxing. “They say confidence makes you an even better fighter once you win a championship, which is bad news for Christina Cruz. I’m looking forward to a sensational performance from boxing’s newest female star, “Sweet Poison,” Gabriela Fundora.”

A force to be reckoned with as one of the youngest female world champions, at only 21 years old, Fundora has impressed fans and media alike. She was last seen in front of her native Southern California fans on October 21, 2023, at the Kia Forum, where she stopped and stole the IBF title from veteran champion Arely Muciño.

Representing the Coachella Valley, Fundora comes from a highly respected boxing family. Having begun boxing at six years old, she joined the professional ranks in 2021 with a unanimous victory over Jazmin Valverde.

She secured the WBC Latino Flyweight title on October 8, 2022, against Naomi Arellano Reyes and the WBC Youth World Fly Tania Garcia Hernandez on February 23, 2023.