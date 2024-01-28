Collazo defends title, Fulghum and Fundora victorious

In an explosive co-main event to Munguia vs Ryder, presented in association with Miguel Cotto Promotions, Villalba, Puerto Rico’s Oscar “El Pupilo” Collazo (9-0, 7 KOs) continued his historic and meteoric rise.

He successfully defended his WBO Minimumweight World Championship title a second time against Reyneris Gutierrez (10-2, 2 KOs) of Matagalpa, Nicaragua.

Collazo dominated from the opening round, breaking Gutierrez down slowly up until the third round, where Collazo sent him to the mat. Gutierrez recovered, only to be dominated again by a flurry of punches, leading the referee to stop the fight at 2:37 in the third.

“I picked my punches, and I knew it was coming eventually. Step by step with my punches, I knew in that round that I was going to land,” said Collazo. “I’m a good finisher in the ring.

“When I see them stumble bad and they’re hurt, I’m coming for the kill. It was a beautiful camp; I did everything well for 12 weeks.

“As a champion, you must always work hard because many people want what you got, but I must keep working hard. I’ll see you all in May or April; I want all the champions! I want to unify this year.”

Adding rounds to his record, Darius “DFG” Fulghum (10-0, 9 KOs) successfully defended his WBA Continental USA Super Middleweight Title against the crafty Alantez “SlyAza” Fox (28-6-1, 13 KOs) in a 10-round contest that went the distance.

Fulghum landed several powerful shots throughout the fight, but the crafty Fox was able to outmaneuver and stay resilient. The judges awarded the majority decision win to Fulghum with scores of 98-92, 95-95, and 100-90.

“I’m really disappointed in my performance tonight. I wanted to impress the crowd tonight, but at the end of the day, I’m glad I had the experience because I needed those rounds,” said Darius Fulghum. “Fox is a tough veteran.

“I learned a lot about myself in this fight. I can’t wait to return to the gym, take the lessons I learned, and improve.”

Also on the DAZN broadcast, still undefeated IBF Female Flyweight World Champion Gabriela “Sweet Poison” Fundora (13-0, 6 KOs) of Coachella Valley, California, successfully defended her title in a 10-round combat against Christina Cruz (6-1, 0 KOs) of Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Co-promoted with Sampson Boxing, the IBF champ was cautious against the seasoned Cruz, ultimately heating up in the later rounds. The referee stopped the fight at 0:59 in the final round.

“Christina Cruz is a good fighter, and I’m glad she stepped up to the plate because many boxers don’t do that,” said IBF Champion Gabriela Fundora. “She’s a fantastic boxer, and when I was younger, I looked up to her because she was an Olympian.

“I even had a picture of her on my bedroom wall. It was a privilege to share the ring with her tonight. I’m glad the referee stopped the fight when he did.

“She had turned her body around, indicating that she no longer wanted to fight.”