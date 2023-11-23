Darius Fulghum discusses sixth bout of 2023

Undefeated Darius Fulghum faces light heavyweight Pachino “Chino” Hill in his sixth fight of 2023.

“DFG” competes in a scheduled eight-round bout at home in Houston on a Golden Boy Promotions card, headlined by Ryan Garcia vs. Oscar Duarte, on December 2 at Toyota Center.

The 27-year-old Fulgham is on a hot run, knocking out each of the eight opponents to date as a professional.

However, Fulghum doesn’t need to extend his perfect KO streak to nine. This will be his third straight scheduled eight-round fight, but the first two only went three rounds.

“It’s (9-for-9) not important to me because I care most about winning and giving the fans an exciting fight,” Fulghum explained.

“I want to give a dominant showing, and if the knockout comes, it comes. My opponent is adamant. He’s coming to fight, not rollover.

“Anybody who has seen me train knows I train for 12 rounds. There’s no doubt in my mind that I can go a strong eight. I know I’m in top condition and will be putting on the pressure.”

3 PM has him fighting for the sixth time in 2023, the second under contract to the event promoter, Golden Boy Promotions.

“2023 has been the best year of my career,” Fulghum commented. “The start of my career has been everything I want to do to get me where I’m going, one step at a time.

“I’m taking my time. My boxing IQ is higher in the pro ranks with the experience I’m gaining. I’m more familiar with the process and learning how to care for my body. Overall, I’m more comfortable with the process and used to the PR stuff.

“Everybody wants recognition, but it has to be earned, not given.”

A licensed nurse in Texas with a degree from Prairie View A & M University, Fulghum was a decorated amateur boxer, ranked No. 1 in the USA as a heavyweight, despite fighting as a super middleweight as a pro. He captured top honors at the 2018 National Golden Gloves Tournament and the 2020 US Olympic Team Trials.

Because the fight is after Thanksgiving, Fulghum must sacrifice and ship a few of the traditional foods with too many carbohydrates.

“I’m a big ‘foodie,’ but I believe Thanksgiving isn’t all about food,” Fulghum concluded. “I’m not concerned about what I won’t be able to eat this year.

“I believe Thanksgiving is about being thankful for the people you love, and I will be spending time with a lot of them.

“I do love food, though. If I wasn’t a boxer, my dream job would be Guy Fieri’s (Food Network host).”