Darius Fulghum aims to steal the show on Munguia vs Ryder

The beat continues this Saturday night in Phoenix for undefeated super middleweight prospect Darius “DFG” Fulghum (9-0, 9 KOs) as he takes on the toughest test of his relatively young professional boxing career, former world title challenger Alantez “SlyAza” Fox (28-5-1, 13 KOs), on a show presented by Golden Boy Promotions.

Headlined by Jaime Munguia vs. John Ryder, all the action will be streamed on DAZN from Footprint Arena, including Fulghum’s 10th pro fight.”

Two years ago, Fox unsuccessfully challenged David Morrell for the World Boxing Association (WBA) Super Middleweight World Championship, and he’s also fought two-division world champion Demetrius Andrade, as well as Liam Williams and Erik Bazinyan.

“I’ve watched a lot of tape of him (Fox) and he’s the most experienced guy I’ve fought and the biggest test of my career,” the 27-year-old Fulghum said. “I want to make a big statement in this fight to showcase my skills. I’m looking forward to this great opportunity, fighting on a great platform again, DAZN.

“I have a lot of experience, too (amateur and pros), and I’ve seen a lot of styles. I feel one of my best attributes is that my style is adaptable. No matter what the situation, I’ll figure it out. I want to get the world to recognize my talent and make an impression on everybody watching me fight. If they say after this fight that they need to see me fight again, I’ve accomplished what I’m setting out to do.”

Fulgham, who is a perfect 9-for-9 with 9 knockouts, will be fighting in his first scheduled 10-round bout against Fox. “If the knockout comes, it comes,” he noted. “I want to make a big statement and 10-for-10 would be a big statement. I trust my team, 3 PM (3 Point Management) and Golden Boy, and they’re moving me the way I should be. By the end of this year, I want to be in striking distance to names like Canelo and Benevidez because, eventually, those are the guys I want to fight. But I need to earn it first.

“I really haven’t made any drastic changes for my first 10-round fight. I prepare for every fight like it’s for a world title. Physically, I’ve made improvements and I’m even better prepared mentally for this fight because I’m locked in and understand the process.”

Fulghum was a decorated amateur boxer, ranked No. 1 in the USA as a heavyweight, despite fighting as a super middleweight as a professional. He captured top honors at the 2018 National Golden Gloves Tournament and 2020 U.S. Olympic Team Trials, both major amateur accomplishments were achieved while he was earning a nursing degree from Prairie View A & M University.