Jaime Munguia, John Ryder discuss Jan 27 collision

Jaime Munguía (42-0, 33 KOs) and John “The Gorilla” Ryder (32-6, 18 KOs) went face-to-face ahead of their Golden Boy-promoted fight.

Munguia and Ryder inaugurated the newly built Golden Boy Boxing Gym with a media workout.

The undefeated, former World Champion and former Interim World Champion are just ten days away from the clash.

The pair are ready for their upcoming 12-round super middleweight clash for the WBC Silver Title.

The event is presented in association with Zanfer Boxing and Matchroom Boxing, live from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona, on Saturday, January 27, and broadcast worldwide on DAZN.

Both fighters discussed the vital bout.

“I began to train with Freddie Roach because he is an excellent trainer with an incredible roster of current and former world champions he has worked with internationally. It was a great decision to integrate our teams,” said Munguia.

“I feel perfect right now. I feel firm. Right now, I think this has been one of the best training camps I have had. It has greatly helped me to be here in Los Angeles with Freddie.

“It has encouraged me to focus on the job at hand. I believe we will make it to fight week in excellent condition. I feel like the fans will get to enjoy one of my best performances yet.”

“I honestly feel like I can knock John Ryder out. That’s what we are working towards. Once you step inside the ring, anything can change. But we’re training to get inside the ring in optimal condition, and if we can’t get the knockout, we will make sure we get the decision.”

Ryder stated: “I’ve got two young children and a wonderful partner, so it’s not ideal being away in Los Angeles to train, but we must make these sacrifices.”

“I want to go in there and make a statement. I’m here for a good time, not a long time, so I want the biggest of names, and that’s the level that I want to maintain – to make the biggest fights I possibly can make.”

“What better way to come back after the Canelo fight than with a headlining show in the United States against a top talent like Jaime Munguia?”

“I’m a different fighter now from when I fought Canelo. I believe I learned a lot about myself. I wish I could have had that type of fight ten years ago. You learn much about yourself, your desires, and how deep the fire burns. But I am here now, and the fire is still churning!”