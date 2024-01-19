Munguia vs Ryder undercard finalized for Jan 27

Golden Boy Promotions has assembled a knockout undercard for Munguia vs Ryder. This includes two world championship defenses and scheduled performances of the next generation of top talent.

Former world champion Jaime Munguía aims for 43-0 against former title challenger John Ryder.

Munguia vs Ryder undercard

In the co-main event, presented in association with Miguel Cotto Promotions, Villalba, Puerto Rico’s history-making Oscar “El Pupilo” Collazo (8-0, 6 KOs) will defend his WBO Minimumweight World Championship title against Reyneris Gutierrez (10-1, 2 KOs) of Matagalpa, Nicaragua.

Scheduled for 12 rounds, Collazo returns to the ring after a dazzling knockout victory over Garen Diagan in front of his hometown crowd in Puerto Rico.

“Less than a week away from my second world title defense, I feel great and at my best moment,” said Oscar Collazo. “As always, we are prepared and focused on what we will do on January 27 and leave the ring with our hand-raised.

“We have a good plan in place like all our previous fights, and we are ready to entertain in front of the people of Arizona, Puerto Rico, and on DAZN. Thank you, Miguel Cotto Promotions and Golden Boy, for the opportunity to be on such a big card featuring a spectacular main event between Jaime Munguia and John Ryder.”

On the DAZN Broadcast, knockout superstar in-the-making Darius “DFG” Fulghum (9-0, 9 KOs) will be defending his WBA Continental USA Super Middleweight Title against the crafty Alantez “SlyAza” Fox (28-5-1, 13 KOs) in a 10-round contest.

IBF Female Flyweight World Champion Gabriela Fundora defends her belt in a ten-round battle against Christina Cruz.

Opening the DAZN broadcast, David Picasso Romero and Erik Ruiz is a ten-round super bantamweight fight.

On the preliminary card, Daniel Garcia vs Daniel Lugo. Also, Gregory Morales vs Ronal Ron in a super bantamweight fight.

In a four-round bantamweight, former Gael Cabrera vs Miguel Ceballos, and opening the fight night, Johnny Cañas vs William Davis.

The 12-round super middleweight clash for the WBC Silver Title is presented in co-promotion with Zanfer Boxing and Matchroom Boxing. It will take place at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona, on Saturday, January 27, and broadcast worldwide on DAZN at 6:00 p.m. MST/ 5:00 p.m. PST.