Jaime Munguia moves to 43-0, calls for Canelo on Cinco de Mayo

Jaime Munguia moved to 43-0 and called for a clash with undisputed champion Canelo Alvarez on Cinco de Mayo in Las Vegas.

In another career-defining performance and Fight of the Year candidate, the still undefeated former world champion sent a message to the super middleweight division.

Munguia claimed victory in a dramatic fight, stopping John Ryder in the ninth round.

Scheduled for twelve rounds, Munguia dropped Ryder four times. The Briton hit the deck once in the second and fourth rounds, respectively, and twice in the ninth round.

Ryder’s corner waved the white towel to end the fight after the fourth knockdown in the ninth, while Ryder suffered punishment by Munguia’s barrage of punches.

Munguia took home the WBC Silver Super Middleweight Title amongst the cheers of 10 836 screaming fans.

Jaime Munguia wants Canelo

“I’m really happy because I worked hard to prepare for this,” said Mumguia. “I know many people didn’t believe in me, which results from hard work.

“We are ready for 168. You are correct; last time, I was throwing punches like crazy, but this time, my timing was better. My timing was perfect.

“Ryder is a great fighter, and we are ready to keep on going. I’m motivated for the next fight. It’s going to be better than this one, and it’s going to keep getting bigger.

“We want the best of the best in 168. We are going to be World Champions. It would be a great fight amongst Mexicans, and if Canelo gives us a chance [on Cinco de Mayo], it would be an honor to share the ring with him.”

Opening the DAZN broadcast with hot action, Mexico City’s David Picasso Romero impressed fans in his U.S. debut.

The 10-round featherweight fight against Erik Ruiz (17-10-1, 7 KOs) of Oxnard, California, went the distance, the judges awarding David Picasso the victory with scores of 98-92, 98-92, and 99-91.

On the preliminary card that streamed live on Golden Boy Boxing’s YouTube, Daniel Garcia of Denver, Colorado, added another knockout to his stellar record with a first-round stoppage of Phoenix, Arizona’s Daniel Lugo (4-2, 1 KOs).

Lugo could not recover during the 8-count after a barrage of punches from Garcia, ending the fight at 1:51 in the first.

Early results

Gregory “Goyo” Morales defeated Ronal Ron. The judges scored the fight 79-73, 78-74, and 80-72 in favor of Morales.

Former Mexican Olympian Gael Cabrera beat Miguel Ceballos. Totals were 39-35, 39-35, and 40-34.

Johnny Cañas defeated Kameeko Hall (0-4) of Brunswick, Georgia.

The event was presented with Zanfer Boxing and Matchroom Boxing, live from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona, and broadcast worldwide on DAZN.

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Threads.