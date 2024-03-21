Ryan Garcia issue swept under carpet, Canelo wants fight called off

Canelo Alvarez called for Ryan Garcia’s fight to be called off as the Mexican superstar was asked to comment on his former training partner.

Garcia was once a member of Team Canelo and trained with Eddy Reynoso alongside the current undisputed super middleweight champion. But as Canelo spoke to the media to confirm his clash with Jaime Munguia on May 4, the former Pound for Pound king didn’t mince his words.

“My mind is going to say, ‘Help Ryan.’ He’s a good kid. He’s a good person,” Canelo told reporters. “You need to help him. And the people around him need to help him. So, I feel a little sad for him.

“He needs to have a good person, good people around him. He should take it easy, slow down, and then we’ll see.”

Canelo wants Ryan Garcia’s fight called off

Speaking to DAZN’s Claudia Trejos, Canelo added: “As his friend, or like when we used to train together, I wouldn’t let him fight.

“The only thing I wish right now is that he has people to help him because he needs it, without judging him. I don’t know what’s happening with him, but I hope he has someone.”

Asked what happens if he goes through with the Devin Haney fight on April 20, Canelo stated: “About the fight, if he was well prepared, it could be a 50/50 fight.

“Right now, I think it will be very difficult for him.”

In several videos, Garcia has insisted he’s okay mentally. However, in many, many others, it’s clear the young fighter is going through a challenging period in his life.

Threats to harm himself, accusations against other people, and manic episodes have blighted his current training camp. Even trainer Derrick James has been pictured with his head in his hands after dealing with Garcia’s antics in sessions.

Garcia insists he’s OK to face Haney

Currently, the fight is on as promoter Oscar De La Hoya and Garcia himself insist he’s okay.

“Praise Jesus, those who know the Holy Spirit will make a grown man cry. In the video, I worshipped God on my TikTok live with my community.

“I love God, and you [posted] this as if I was crying due to mental instability. I find it distasteful and disrespectful to my beliefs. But again, get your clicks and views. See you 4/20.”

In another clip, Garcia cried again: “I was trying to do something good, you know? I love you guys. And I appreciate every one of you guys. And I love all you guys.”

Read all articles by WBN and learn more about an experienced and trusted source in the sport.

Follow World Boxing on X.com, Facebook, Instagram, Blue Sky, and Threads.