Ryan Garcia has Oscar De La Hoya’s blessing for odd behavior

Promoter Oscar De La Hoya brushed off any suggestions that Ryan Garcia was struggling before his fight with Devin Haney, addressing the issue for the first time.

Calls from fellow professionals for Golden Boy to assess Garcia’s mindset following a string of controversial outbursts meant De La Hoya could no longer dodge questions.

During media formalities for Zepeda vs Hughes this weekend, the eleven-time world champion stated his belief that Garica meant none of what he’s outlandishly stated.

He even stated that Garcia informed him of his intention to engage in the oddity.

Oscar De La Hoya brushes off Ryan Garcia as a troll

“That’s his style, that’s his way,” assured De La Hoya when speaking to Marco Villegas of FightHub TV. “I don’t talk to him every single day.

“From what I’ve seen when he’s in the gym, he’s looking sharp. He’s looking ready, and he’s looking fit.

“I’ll never forget that time when he told me he’s going to do ‘the biggest troll in the world.’ I don’t know what that means, but I guess he did it.”

Before De La Hoya’s words, Garcia had gone on a run, asking passersby if they supported pedophilia. Prior to that, he got into a slanging match with a YouTuber over an energy drink. He also accused his opponent of being on steroids.

Those three are just from this week. There are several others from last week, too.

One of many outbursts

“After watching a little bit of that filth of that podcast, the one that the blonde kid hosts. It’s come to my attention that I need to clear up some things,” said Garcia.

“I never said I’m a God; I said I’m with God. They are trying to spin the narrative that I’m going through something. They are working for the devil.

“If they just for once actually looked up what I’m talking about, they will see that little kids are hurting. F*** them. They work for the devil, all three of them.

“If you drink it [said energy drink], then you’re working for the devil yourself. Everybody who drinks it is working for Satan. I don’t care what you say. You’re helping them gain more money, and in return, it will probably hurt kids, especially with the chemicals that are in there.

“Now I’m going to clear up something that’s been going around. I was tricked by the devil conjuring up demons. Remember, Satan himself comes as the angel of light, and obviously, I was tricked. I was going through spiritual warfare, but Jesus protected me through it all.”

It’s not clear that Garcia sounds as though he’s trolling there. But it seems to be a case of if Oscar’s happy, the fight goes ahead on April 20.

