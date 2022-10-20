Specsavers in savage trolling response to Fury vs Chisora 3 PPV

British optical group Specsavers won the day of trolling labeled at the announcement of Fury vs Chisora 3 on UK Pay-Per-View.

Tyson Fury announced his intention to beat up on Derek Chisora a little more after maybe thinking he didn’t do it enough in the previous 22 rounds.

Despite two convincing victories against the 12-loss heavyweight, Fury attempted to justify the choice by stating he had slim pickings.

Specsavers savage trolling of Fury vs Chisora 3

However, Specsavers gave their response to the fight in a classic trolling.

“File under ‘things no one wanted to see,'” said one of the UK’s largest suppliers of glasses.

Responses to the post agreed with a vast majority, with some fans wanting an update on their prescription.

“Give people the wrong prescription so they can’t see this, please,” said one.

“Superb! – The fight’s already over, KO by Specsavers.”

“I love Tyson, but this is as bad as it gets. Boxing is well and truly in the dirt.”

“Frank Warren is smashing his glasses as we speak.”

“Can you sell me blacked-out sunglasses for this one?”

Fans are not happy with Tyson Fury

Fury would have been expecting some reaction to the fight. However, the sheer scale is off the chart. UK fans are not happy with this at all.

Time will tell if they genuinely will switch off their TV sets and stay away from tickets, but it really is a tough sell for everyone involved.

It looks as though Fury is simply gifting his friend a shot at the title, as they’ve been talking about an unwarranted trilogy for years.

Now, at the worst possible time, they decide to get it on again. Fury went from Anthony Joshua to Derek Chisora real quick, and that’s possibly what hurts the British boxing fans the most.

The biggest kick in the teeth, though, could be expecting the paying public to sit outside and watch the fight in December.

Top Rank and Queensberry offered some advice to anyone purchasing a ticket.

“Please note, this will be an open-air event with a likelihood of winter conditions at the time of year it is taking place.

“Ticket purchasers are strongly advised to wear appropriate clothing on the night as all seating within the stadium is outdoor,” they warned.

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of Phil Jay.

