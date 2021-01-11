Boxing Nutrition: Why you should avoid ingesting Soda and Diet Sodas

Ah yes, the sugary satisfying and addictive taste of soda and even diet soda.

Yes, both should be grouped in the same category as they contain numerous adverse metabolic side effects. A 20-ounce bottle of soda contains 16 teaspoons of sugar.

The average American consumes nearly 42 gallons of sweetened beverages every year; the equivalent of 39 of extra sugar every year.

After 6 months, daily consumption of sugary drinks will increase the fat deposits in a person’s liver by 150%, a direct contributor to diabetes and heart disease.

Diet sodas are useless and do not promote weight loss. In fact, they adversely affect metabolism by de-regulating correct insulin response and carbohydrate management, the result can be nutritionally devastating as in many cases the use of diet soda stimulates unwanted sugar cravings.

Diet sodas are artificially sweetened with chemicals like aspartame, cyclamate, saccharin, acesulfame-k or sucralose. The sweetness and zero calorie content actual promote “metabolic syndrome”, diabetes, stroke, and heart disease.

Be careful of your choices … everything has a consequence … be strategic in your food patterns daily and weekly … as well as water consumption … stay as consistent as possible to maintain appropriate caloric heat patterns.