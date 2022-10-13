Exclusive: Gilberto Ramirez eyes Canelo fight on Cinco de Mayo

Undefeated Mexican star Gilberto Ramirez has informed World Boxing News of his desire to face Canelo Alvarez on Cinco de Mayo.

“Zurdo” battles Canelo conqueror Dmitry Bivol on November 5th at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. A win would see the 44-0 contender bag the WBA light heavyweight title and become a two-weight world champion.

Mandatory challenger Gilberto Ramirez

After chasing Bivol for some time, Ramirez finally gets his chance to make a P4P breakthrough in a world-class event as a mandatory challenger.

As Bivol defeated Canelo last May in Las Vegas, Ramirez would automatically hope to secure a clash with his compatriot.

Facing Canelo on a substantial Mexican weekend on the famous strip would be a record-breaking event.

“Of course [I want to face Canelo Alvarez on Cinco de Mayo]. I always believe the best should fight the best,” Ramirez told WBN.

“And what more can you ask than an all-out Sinaloa vs. Jalisco battle?

“I’m flexible. The question is, does he want it? I always want the best.”

Blockbuster fight

On whether he thinks a Canelo vs Ramirez bout on Cinco de Mayo at the T-Mobile Arena would be a great fight and one of the most significant Mexican events ever in Las Vegas, Zurdo answered: “No doubt.

“They better bring out the Brinks/Garda Truck(s).”

Asked whether he’d fight similarly to Bivol, who was able to nullify Canelo with his jab, Ramirez responded: “Every fight is different. I leave that up to my trainer.”

Finally, World Boxing News wanted to gauge Zurdo Ramirez’s opinion on Canelo vs GGG III. The battle has been widely criticized as a cash-out by Golovkin, who was 40 years old for the fight last month.

GGG didn’t look himself and labored to a wide points decision defeat.

Ramirez stated: “We all know Canelo vs GGG III was a few years too late. But respect to both warriors who’ve done so much for boxing in the last decade.

“It was the expected result.

On whether he believes the pair were paid too much by DAZN, the former WBO super-middleweight world champion said: “No, fighters should always get their market value.”

A huge world title fight

The Golden Boy star heads to the United Arab Emirates in the form of his life, having beaten Dominic Boesel in May and amassed one of the best records in the sport.

An impressive 30 of Ramirez’s 44 wins have come through knockout. He now challenges for the WBA light heavyweight world title against one of the best pound-for-pound fighters on the planet.

