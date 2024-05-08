Ryan Garcia expects to be cleared after new steroid revelation

Ryan Garcia expects to be cleared of wrongdoing in a failed drug test case after requesting the opening of a B sample with VADA.

The Voluntary Anti-Doping Agency [VADA] had initially informed Garcia and his team of substances found in tests taken before his victory over Devin Haney. An explosion of publicity followed as Garcia attended the Canelo vs. Munguia event in Las Vegas.

Garcia always maintained his innocence over the matter. The Golden Boy star expects complete exoneration after new revelations.

One of those is a second substance, the steroid metabolite 19-norandrosterone, initially flagged as a ‘possibility’, now being downgraded to a non-fail. According to reports, the second point is that Garcia only tested positive for minute trace amounts of [weight-cutter] ostarine, which equates to a billionth of a gram in his sample.

If both ring true in the coming weeks and when the B sample is tested on May 22, “Kingry” can expect to resume his career with his reputation and career intact.

In a further twist, the New York State Athletic Commission’s Kim Sumpler resigned before the conclusion. However, despite shock at the move, the resignation is not said to have anything to do with Garcia.

However, the super lightweight star wasted no time in firing a message to his detractors and doubters over the matter.

“A billionth of gram found in my system, bruh, you can’t make this up,” said Garcia. “NYSAC resigns, and everyone is backtracking now.

“Stop messing with me. Defamation lawsuits. To everyone else who tried to claim I cheated, suck a huge one to the point you explode,” he added.

Despite his relief, ex-WBN writer Dan Rafael still believes Garcia has a case to answer.

“Cleared of 19-norandrosterone per more detailed testing of the April 19 sample. There’s nothing imaginary about PED Ostrarine. [Ryan Garcia] Faces hearing and likely punishment for two failed tests.

“[The] Ostarine amount doesn’t matter. Some things you can have up to a threshold. Ostarine is not allowed at any level.”

With the might of Oscar De La Hoya behind him, the man who helped Canelo Alvarez save his career after his scandal in 2018, it would surprise nobody if Garcia faces zero punishment other than a slap on the wrist and the WBC super lightweight contender being told to brush up on his supplement knowledge.

A week can be a long time in boxing.

