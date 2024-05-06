Floyd Mayweather tries to upstage Canelo with Mexico fight

Floyd Mayweather attempted to upstage old rival Canelo Alvarez with a Cinco de Mayo announcement of a fight staged in Mexico.

Hours after Canelo had defeated compatriot Jaime Munguia in the first-ever all-Mexican undisputed super middleweight title fight, Mayweather chose to make his confirmation.

Mayweather said: “Happy Cinco De Mayo” to his almost 30 million followers on Instagram with the information about his intended Mexico jaunt.

The five-weight world champion plans a ‘Big Announcement’ for May 15 to outline his hashtagged ‘Mayweather Mexico’ event. He told fans to ‘stay tuned for upcoming fight’ to ensure everybody knew he was getting back in the ring.

“Money” returns to action months after a failed rematch with John Gotti III evaporated despite Mayweather and his team revealing the return bout was happening during Super Bowl week in Las Vegas. The first confirmation was never followed up by any further announcements for fans, leaving some in the dark and disappointed. However, there was some relief as the first event featuring Mayweather and Gotti in Florida ended in a mass brawl that began inside the ring. Many, including celebrity attendees, suffered injuries as the exhibition got out of hand over Gotti’s disqualification.

Mayweather’s decision to require a rematch came under further scrutiny after personal threats between both sides during the aftermath. That fact alone makes it unlikely that Mayweather will seek to face Gotti in his Mexico event.

Floyd Mayweather’s next fight

So, who could Mayweather fight? It should be a Mexican opponent and probably someone from his era. But knowing Mayweather, that won’t be the case. Some YouTuber, influencer, or that kind of opponent wouldn’t surprise anybody in the current climate.

If he intends to make headlines as the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight has done for the past few weeks, then who knows what Mayweather has up his sleeve.

It must be something big and not on par with some of his last few opponents if Floyd Mayweather wants to divert significantly from the current Paul vs Tyson attention.

