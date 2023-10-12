Curiel beats Camacho Jr: Results from The Call Out exhibitions

In a historic event that united boxing enthusiasts and showcased the resolve of two fighters, nearly 1,200 fans converged at the West Warwick Civic Center in Warwick, Rhode Island, for the launch of the groundbreaking “The CallOut” reality television series.

The mastermind behind this innovative boxing-based series is Jarrod Tillinghast, a former professional boxer and the owner of Legendary Boxing gym in North Providence.

Ten thrilling boxing exhibitions took center stage, but the showstopper was the rematch between Hector “Macho” Camacho, Jr., and “Furious” Freddy Curiel.

All of the fighters were there to settle disputes through the sheer power of boxing.

All these gripping matches that unfolded during the “Punching for Peace” card were recorded live and will soon be woven into episodes of the upcoming “The CallOut” reality TV series.

Viewers can anticipate not only riveting fight footage but also exclusive behind-the-scenes glimpses and interviews with the fighters leading up to this spectacular event.

Tillinghast explained, “We will continue to film the fighters in their everyday lives, and each fight from that electrifying evening will be featured in its own episode. Our first season will feature a total of 10 episodes.”

In a rematch that carried the weight of history, Camacho (59-7-1, 33 KOs) faced off against Curiel (19-8-2, 8 KOs). Camacho had defeated Curiel by way of a 10-round unanimous decision 24 years ago at Trump Hotel Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

This time, however, Curiel was out to even the score, and he achieved that by securing a six-round split decision victory. This outcome has now set the stage for an exciting possible trilogy.

Adding to the evening’s excitement, Providence heavyweight “Dynamite” Delon Jones (Providence, RI) triumphed by delivering a knockout blow to “Hard” Rock Paint of New Bedford (MA) in the opening round. This dazzling victory secured him the title of bragging rights.

“This promotion had its share of setbacks, particularly when we lost our original main event,” Tillinghast explained. “My energy was low, and it felt reminiscent of waiting in the locker room moments before a fight. You change – that beast comes out.

“I held on to my vision; I aimed to change the world, to rally the biggest names in boxing who could get behind the concept and provide opportunities for fighters, as there’s no retirement plan for boxers.”

This “CallOut” marked a distinct shift from past promotions, turning the event into a sort of black-tie affair with an elegant red carpet, almost resembling a grand ball.

Jarrod Tillinghast is even contemplating an enforced formal dress code for future “CallOuts.”

“Overall,” Tillinghast concluded, “it was an exceptional kickoff with precisely the right main event. We’re already scouting other high-profile names for upcoming events. My team is truly the best – a group of special individuals in the right places. Although this business can be pretty toxic, we will sit down when the time is right to go over the pros and cons and adjust accordingly.

“The brotherhood I share with Micky Ward, Paulie Malignaggi, Freddie Curiel, and Hector Camacho, Jr., is irreplaceable. We’re in this together, riding this wave to change the game.”

Key figures driving “The CallOut” include team captains Ward and two-division World Champion Malignaggi.

Additionally, the team boasts significant involvement from other retired boxing legends such as three-division World Champion Iran “The Blade” Barkley, 2004 USA Olympian Jason “Big Six’ Estrada, and world title challenger John “Iceman” Scully.

The star-studded lineup behind “The CallOut” includes Ray J (Executive Producer), renowned as the King of Reality TV; Scott Ross (executive consultant, and Damon Feldman (Executive Advisor), the mastermind behind “Celebrity Boxing.”