Adrien Broner ‘may not show up’ to June 7 fight with Blair Cobbs

Don King fears Adrien Broner will not show up to fight on June 7 after putting out a poster for his ‘action-packed championship night of boxing.’

The Hall of Fame promoter has assembled an event at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in a co-promotion with Kris Lawrence’s The Heavyweight Factory, featuring six title fights.

According to the information sent to World Boxing News, there are ‘six main events on the one card. The bill also sees two rising stars showcased alongside Broner vs Blair Cobbs.

One of the main events is WBC Cruiserweight champion Norair Mikaeljan [27-2, 12 KOs] defending his title against the number one challenger Ryan Rozicki [20-1, 19 KOs]. However, the Broner fight caught the eye under closer inspection of the poster and card list.

Don King Productions states: “An extra added sensational featured attraction for the WBC People’s Championship [imaginary title] featuring Adrien Broner [35-4-1 with 24 KOs] of Cincinnati and Blair Cobbs [16-1-1, 10 KOs], if Broner shows up. Blair will be there.”

It’s a shocking situation and yet another asterisk against Broner’s name. “The Problem” has long been a source of worry for his promoters over the years. Since signing with King in 2022, Broner has fought just once despite informing him of his desire to be active and be out three or four times yearly. Broner, who is a four-division world titleholder, has fought just twice in over five years.

Like his predecessor, Al Haymon, King is feeling the strain in his attempts to get Broner inside the ropes, having seen a few dates moved since inking the former PBC star to a contract.

If Broner doesn’t show up, his partnership with King could face its toughest hurdle.

The rest of the card features WBA Continental USA Middleweight Champion Ian Green [18-2 with 12 KOs] defending his title against Roy Barringer [10-4, 6 KOs]. Meanwhile, WBA NABA Light Heavyweight Champion Ahmed Elbiali [23-1, 18 KOs] faces Roamer Alexis Angulo [28-3, 23 KOs].

In addition, Antonio Perez [9-0, 5 KOs] vs. Antonio Williams [16-0-1, 7 KOs], Cassius Chaney [23-1, 16 KOs] vs Michael Hunter [21-1-2, 15 KOs], De’von Williams [4-0, 4 KOs] vs Travis Floyd, and Michael Oliveira [21-2, 16 KOs] concluded the action.

Tickets for “Fist of Fury” are available through Ticketmaster. Tickets are priced at $75, $100 and $200. Ringside seats are $500, and tables are priced at $5,500.

Six main events will become five if Adrien Broner doesn’t show up.

