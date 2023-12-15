Darius Fulghum aiming high in 2024 after standout year

Undefeated super middleweight prospect Darius Fulghum concluded a memorable 2023, knocking out Pachino “Chino” Hill on December 2nd in the second round.

The win came in his hometown of Houston on a Golden Boy Promotions card headlined by Ryan Garcia vs. Oscar Duarte on a live DAZN stream from Toyota Center.

The 27-year-old, known as “DFG” and holding a perfencet 9-fight record, was 6-for-6 in 2023 with six knockouts, all since May, increasing his perfect pro record to 9-0 with nine knockouts. In Darius’ six fights this year, he has only needed 16 total rounds to stop his six opponents.

In 2023, Fulghum started working with 3 Point Management (3 PM), a growing Los Angeles-based company, in addition to signing an exclusive promotional contract with Golden Boy Promotions.

“Everything that has happened in my boxing career has been perfect timing,” Fulghum commented, even when I was an amateur. I graduated (from college) in 2019, right before the pandemic, and I was able to work my schedule around to compete in The Nationals.

“I don’t know how I could have had a better year other than winning a world title, but that wasn’t realistic right now. I had a perfect year, six fights in seven months, all won by knockout. I learned so much this year in and out of the ring like the process. . I never take days off. I’m gaining all the experience I’ll need to get that world title belt. Everything has been in sync, and I give a lot of the credit to my family for always supporting me.”

A licensed nurse in Texas with a degree from Prairie View A & M University, Fulghum was a decorated amateur boxer, ranked No. 1 in the USA as a heavyweight, despite fighting as a light heavyweight/super middleweight as a pro. He captured top honors at the 2018 National Golden Gloves Tournament and 2020 U.S. Olympic Team Trials. All of his amateur accomplishments were achieved while he attended college.

Fighting at home as a pro for only the second time during his career, Fulghum wanted to do something special for his family, friends, and fans in Houston. He did just that…..

Team Fulghum came up with the idea for him to wear his Prairie View A & M cap and gown during his walk up to the ring and after the fight when his hand was raised in victory by referee Mark Calo-oy.

“I loved it,” Fulghum added. “Me and my team wanted to make my first fight in Houston something special. I’m so happy it came out really nice. Everything was absolutely ridiculous, Houston really showed up. I felt the love.”

If 2023 was a banner year, Fulghum plans to make 2024 a breakthrough campaign.

“I want to make noise in my division next year and 168 (lbs.) is tight,” Fulghum concluded. “People are starting to notice me, but I don’t have the leverage right now to call out anybody, never mind (David) Benavidez, Canelo (Alvarez), (Jermell) Charlo or (Jaime) Munguia. Next year, I want people to watch me fighting tough competition.”