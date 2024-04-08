‘Complete fool’ David Benavidez apologizes for drunken interview

Light heavyweight contender David Benavidez apologized to fans after being interviewed live on DAZN in an inebriated state.

Benavidez was ringside to watch stablemate Diego Pacheco score a victory, but his chat with Chris Mannix caused a stir. Clearly worse for wear, Benavidez slurred his way through the conversation before social media blew up.

Once the dust settled on Pacheco’s win, Benavidez released a statement that some felt he did not need to say sorry for.

David Benavidez apologizes for being drunk

“I just want to take this time to apologize to all my fans and to the people who saw me last night drunk. I had one too many drinks and made a complete fool of myself. This will never happen ever again,” assured the two-time WBC super middleweight champion.

Despite being car crash TV and questionable whether a DAZN should have presented a microphone to Benavidez for comment, the consensus was the ‘Mexican Monster‘ did nothing wrong. He was out enjoying a few drinks without an official fight confirmed. Even with a date on July 22 on the horizon, Benavidez is nowhere near beginning camp.

However, former world champion Ishe Smith believes Benavidez should be living the life with so much at stake at this stage of his career. Benavidez has been calling out Canelo Alvarez for one of the most significant fights in the sport. ‘Sugar Shay’ says that possibility alone should prevent the undefeated 27-year-old from wanting to get drunk to that excess.

Out of camp

“You can’t be a part-time fighter,” the ex-IBF super welterweight ruler said on Benavidez. “No fighter should be doing drugs or drinking like that out of camp. Especially one who is advocating for the biggest fight in boxing and has already had issues with drugs [cocaine suspension in the past]. I believe in redemption, though. He’ll get it right. That’s what separated Floyd Mayweather from everyone else.”

Canelo fans immediately jumped on Benavidez and ridiculed his interview. It wasn’t long before rival fans began posting videos of Canelo being awkwardly a few drinks down in response.

The back-and-forth only adds to the grudge between the pair that needs settling in the ring sometime in the next eighteen months.

