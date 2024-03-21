Exclusive: Beterbiev vs Bivol almost done, WBC sanction expected

World Boxing News has been informed that both signatures are not on the paperwork but that a deal for Beterbiev vs Bivol is expected soon.

Vadim Kornilov, manager of Dmitry Bivol, told WBN that the ink had been dry on his fighter’s portion for some time. Beterbiev has agreed to the fight and will hand in his portion before the official confirmation.

According to Kornilov, the event will be for the undisputed light heavyweight title after doubts over whether the World Boxing Council would be on board. The WBC had previously stated that no Russian boxers would be able to fight for a green and gold belt. This stance is set to be lifted before Beterbiev vs Bivol goes ahead.

WBN began by asking Kornilov about the ongoing finalization and whether the fight was signed and sealed with everything worked out.

WBN exclusive on Beterbiev vs Bivol

“It has been signed and sealed from our side, as I have said before,” Kornilov told World Boxing News exclusively. “As far as I am aware, the Beterbiev side is close, but we would have to wait for the official press conference, which will soon come to an official announcement.”

When fans can expect the official announcement of the undisputed fight, Kornilov responds, “I believe that it will be very soon, within the next couple of weeks.”

The big question was asked about that all-important WBC sanction, to which he replied: “As far as I am aware, yes.”

Speculation continues that the Beterbiev collision could be Bivol’s last fight at 175 pounds before he moves up in weight. However, Kornilov’s answer may have been a cryptic clue as to what Bivol wants to happen if he becomes undisputed at 175.

A rematch with Canelo would open up and give the Mexican superstar a revenge opportunity he may be unable to turn down.

“I think it is way too soon, but if it were my preference, I would prefer that Dmitrii have one fight first [possibly Canelo]. It would be up to Dmitry and the team to discuss this after June 1.”

Benavidez vs Gvozdyk

Changing subjects, WBN attempted to get the latest on David Benavidez vs Oleksandr Gvozdyk after reports the fight will back up a Gervonta Davis return this summer.

Kornilov wouldn’t be drawn. “Of course, we are happy [Benavidez is mandatory at 175], but more focused right now on the fight at hand.”

Beterbiev vs. Bivol is set to be the jewel in the summer crown of Riyadh season, hot on the heels of Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk in the late spring.

The winner will have several options with all four belts, including Canelo, Benavidez, and a move up to cruiserweight.

