Benavidez to Canelo: ‘Buy some nuts, wait on it for September’

David Benavidez says a fight with Canelo Alvarez could happen in September as mud-slinging between the pair intensified this week.

The ‘Mexcian Monster” joined former Showtime Boxing boss Stephen Espinoza in predicting a deal could be done between the pair for the fall.

Benavidez was responding to Canelo, stating it would take $150m to $200m for him to accept the fight. The undefeated mandatory challenger issued a startling response.

David Benavidez responds to Canelo

“If I have nothing to offer, then why are you demanding you get 150 to 200 million [dollars] to fight someone who isn’t worth anything? Hopefully, after you make that 150 million, you have enough left over to buy a pair of nuts,” said Benavidez.

He added: “Just wait on it. Don’t be surprised when this fight happens in September.”

Canelo spoke to the media about Benavidez, which was at least a start for the fans who crave the clash happening in 2024. The WBC had promised to order the contest until what they claim was an offer from Benavidez to move up in weight.

Benavidez will likely move up to light heavyweight to test the waters at some point. However, if the Canelo encounter can be agreed for September, Benavidez may decide to remain at 168 pounds, or at least catchweight his next fight. A battle with Oleksandr Gvozdyk, ordered by the WBC for the interim title at 175, is currently being touted as the co-feature for Gervonta Davis vs Frank Martin in June.

That would leave only a three-month turnaround for Benavidez to face Canelo in September, leaving a big decision to be made regarding the weight for any June return.

Canelo vs Benavidez in September

Espinoza, who worked with Canelo and Benavidez many times during his Showtime tenure, believes the latter has a chance of being in the opposite corner to the undisputed champion by then.

“I think the door is still open [for Canelo vs Benavidez] in reality, but people want to slam the doors shut in declaring they know what’s going to happen,” said the former Showtime Boxing boss who now advises PBC.

“We’ve just seen all those people proven wrong repeatedly, and more recently, this one [Canelo vs Munguia]. So even if the Benavidez fight doesn’t happen now, I’m not ready to close the book. I’m not ready to stamp my feet and pout. I’m like all boxing fans, and I’d like to see that before Canelo exits boxing, but we’ve got time for that.

“I think the door will still open in September. Who knows?”

Canelo must come through Jaime Munguia on May 4 before contemplating Benavidez, with the 60-2-2 living legend holding out for an offer from Saudi Arabia, as reported first by World Boxing News.

