Showtime Boxing: The End of an Era

After 37 years, SHOWTIME SPORTS has signed off for the final time, signaling the end of an era.

The conclusion of boxing coverage that spanned four decades and chronicled the sport and its athletes from prospects to global stardom.

END OF AN ERA, executive produced by four-time Emmy® Award winner David Dinkins, Jr., and produced by the team that delivers the multi-time Emmy-winning docu-series ALL ACCESS, including producers Marc Youngblood and Sam Shouvlin, Director Nick Manning, Editors Josh Glaser and Andrew Romero.

Also, directors of photography Jesse Cook and Steve Lamme and boxing historian and International Boxing Hall of Famer Steve Farhood serve as editorial consultants.

The video is now available on the SHOWTIME SPORTS YouTube channel. However, you can watch courtesy of present Brian Custer’s share below.

Showtime Boxing – End of an Era

After nearly 40 years of documenting the sweet science—from SHOBOX: The New Generation® to the most significant pay-per-view events in television history, END OF AN ERA gives viewers a backstage pass to some of the most significant bouts in boxing history.

This includes the “Bite Fight” between Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield and the epic clash between Diego Corrales and Jose Luis Castillo.

Many call the latter the most incredible fight, plus the exhilarating trilogy of bouts between Rafael Márquez and Israel Vázquez.

Set against the backdrop of Benavídez vs. Andrade in November, the final SHOWTIME PPV® event, the network’s Emmy Award-winning documentary team takes viewers behind the scenes to spotlight a group widely regarded as the leading boxing production team in the world.

Its history is told by the SHOWTIME BOXING® broadcasters, including International Boxing Hall of Famers Al Bernstein, Jim Gray, and ring announcer Jimmy Lennon Jr.

Also, SHOWTIME BOXING host Brian Custer, versatile play-by-play announcer Mauro Ranallo, three-division world champion Abner Mares, and Spanish language commentators Alejandro Luna and former world champion Raul Márquez, among others.

They share how “eye-popping pageantry set the stage for edge-of-your-seat pugilistic performances” and that there is “no match for the exhilaration or shock that fighters shared with fans after a knockout victory.”

