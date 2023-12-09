Floyd Mayweather victims fight in Showtime ‘special attraction’

Two former Floyd Mayweather victims will face off in a Showtime special attraction on the final boxing broadcast ever for the network.

Andre Berto and Robert Guerrero, who faced and lost to Mayweather during his record-breaking six-fight Showtime contract, will battle in a rematch.

The pair last fought in 2012 at Ontario’s Citizens Business Bank Arena. Guerrero came out on top 116-110 across the board unanimously.

“The Ghost” returns from a two-year layoff, defeating former Berto rival Victor Ortiz in 2021.

Conversely, Berto has been off the radar for five years since his victory over Devon Alexander. Both participants are 40 years old.

Floyd Mayweather fodder

The ex-world titleholders and Mayweather fodder will collide over ten rounds in what looks to be a filler fight on the David Morrell Jr. headlined December 16 event.

Discussing the clash, Guerrero was pleased to be part of a historic night as the lights go out on Showtime’s tenure in the sport.

“I won my first world title on ShoBox,” pointed out Guerrero. “So it’s an honor to fight at the last Showtime Boxing event.

“I’m ready to give the fans another great performance. Everyone knows it will be all action when I step into the ring.

“Berto and I already went to war once, and now we’re going to meet again. The fans will win at the end of the day.”

Andre Berto vs Robert Guerrero II

Berto stated: “I’m excited to perform again and help close out a legendary chapter of Showtime boxing.

“This rematch with Robert Guerrero has been looming in my spirit for years. It’s a fight I always wanted to get back before leaving this game.

“I’m the type of man who loves to right his wrongs like I did with Victor Ortiz. I’ve had a hell of a camp. I’m looking forward to putting on a hell of a performance on December 16.”

Taking to social media before the fight, Berto stated he tried to seek out anyone who had defeated him before to avenge a loss. According to the welterweight star, Guerrero was the only one to step up.

Shawn Porter, Floyd Mayweather, and Jesus Soto Karass are the other three who have defeated Berto, alongside Guerrero and Ortiz. Berto had already put the Ortiz loss right six years later.

Berto vs Guerrero is named as a unique attraction by Showtime for the telecast opener. The show will be the final boxing telecast from SHOWTIME SPORTS® after 37 years.

The first encounter took the honor of being named WBC Fight of the Year.

