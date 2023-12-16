Morrell vs Agbeko: Weights, undercard, TV info and ring walk times

World Boxing News provides all the information regarding Showtime’s final broadcast in boxing, Morrell vs Agbeko.

David Morrell Jr. puts his WBA regular title on the line against Sean Agbeko. The event occurs on Saturday, December 16, at The Armory.

Morrell vs Agbeko: TV info and ring walk times

The event begins on Showtime at 9 pm. ET / 6 pm PT.

Ring walks for the main event will happen at approximately 11 pm ET / 8 pm PT.

Weights, officials, and full undercard

WBA Super Middleweight Title – 12 Rounds

David Morrell Jr. – 167.6 lbs.

Sena Agbeko – 167 lbs.

Referee: Mark Nelson; Judges: Patrick Morley (Ill.), Glenn Feldman (Conn.), Robert Hoyle (Nev.)

WBA Lightweight Title Eliminator – 12 Rounds

Chris Colbert – 134.6 lbs.

Jose Valenzuela – 134 lbs.

Referee: Joel Scobie; Judges: Stephen Blea (Colo.), Tim Cheatham (Nev.), Nathan Palmer (Ind.)

Welterweight Bout – 10 Rounds

Robert Guerrero – 148.2 lbs.

Andre Berto – 148.2 lbs.

Referee: Robert Hoyle; Judges: Tim Cheatham (Nev.), John Mariano (Minn.), Mike Fitzgerald (Wisc.)

SHOWTIME BOXING® COUNTDOWN

Stream Live at 6:45 pm ET/3:45 PM PT

on the SHOWTIME SPORTS YouTube Channel and SHOWTIME Boxing Facebook Page

Super Lightweight Bout – Eight Rounds

Alberto Puello – 143 lbs.

Ector Madera – 143.2 lbs.

Referee: Stephen Blea; Judges: Patrick Morley (Ill.), Nathan Palmer (Ind.), Glenn Feldman (Conn.)

Middleweight Bout – Eight Rounds

Kyrone Davis – 161.4 lbs.

Cruse Stewart – 160 lbs.

Referee: Robert Hoyle; Judges: Brian Cosgrove (Minn.), Bobby Brunette (Minn.), Kyle Shiely (Minn.)

Light Heavyweight Bout – Six Rounds

Lawrence King – 182.2 lbs.

Alex Theran – 182.4 lbs.

Referee: Mark Nelson; Judges: Brian Cosgrove (Minn.), John Mariano (Minn.), Kyle Shiely (Minn.)

Fighter quotes:

Morrell Jr.

“When you disrespect me, you’re going to suffer. When you say that to my face, it’s time for the punishment.

“I will knock him out in the sixth or seventh round this Saturday night. My Christmas present for him is going to be a knockout.”

“This is a great opportunity to headline the last fight on SHOWTIME. I was ready for him in April, and I’m ready for him now. I’ll show him and anyone who doubts me.”

Agbeko

“I fought to get this fight back because I deserved it,” said Agbeko, who had initially been scheduled to face Morrell in April before a ruling from the commission in Las Vegas.

“I’ve already accomplished a lot. I have the stage to prove that I’m the best.

“It’s perfect timing that my journey has culminated with the last SHOWTIME main event, and I’m going to make sure it’s a memorable night.

“Morrell’s team thinks I’m just sheep going to the slaughterhouse, but they don’t know I’m a wolf in sheep’s clothing.”

The final SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING telecast will begin tonight at 9 pm ET/6 p.m. PT, with Morrell vs. Agbeko topping a three-fight card.

