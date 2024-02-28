David Morrell roasts Edgar Berlanga, promises first-round knockout

David Morrell warned Edgar Berlanga after witnessing the Puerto Rican’s stoppage win over Padraig McCrory.

Berlanga returned to knockout ways on Saturday night and has since been linked to facing Canelo Alvarez in May or September. However, Morrell wasn’t impressed.

In a bold statement, the undefeated WBA super middleweight champion declared Berlanga nowhere near his level. He added that he would dispatch him in just one round if given the chance.

Morrell Jr. is coming off a string of impressive victories. He has enhanced his reputation since his dominant performance over Alantez Fox to capture the WBA World title.

Speaking about his rival, Morrell minced no words in his assessment of Berlanga’s recent success.

David Morrell roasts Edgar Berlanga

“Berlanga is simply not on my level,” said Morrell Jr. “I’ve watched his fights. I see nothing that worries me. Berlanga sucks, and I would destroy him.

“If we ever step into the ring together, I’ll knock him out in one round, guaranteed.”

With his sights set on solidifying his status as one of the most formidable champions in the division, Morrell Jr. remains fearless by any challenge that comes his way.

“I’m here to prove that I’m the best,” concluded Morrell Jr. “Whether it’s Berlanga or anyone else, I’ll be ready to step into the ring and show the world what I’m made of. I’m the best fighter in the super middleweight division, and soon everyone will know that.”

As anticipation builds for his next move, fans eagerly await Morrell Jr.’s next title defense, eager to witness his explosive talents in action once again.

Furthermore, should Canelo pass on Berlanga in favor of Jaime Munguia in May, the big puncher may well receive an offer from Morrell for his next bout.

The WBA has already stated they would sanction Berlanga for a shot at either titleholder at 168.

