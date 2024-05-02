Oscar De La Hoya and Canelo trade stunning insults at presser

Oscar De La Hoya and Canelo Alvarez traded insults at the final press conference in a stunning reveal of how deep their bad blood goes.

Golden Boy boss De La Hoya stood at the podium and shook the media-filled room by telling Canelo to ‘put some respect on his f***ing company’s name.’

The former world champion then stated that his fighter, Jaime Munguia, would end Canelo’s reign on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena.

“I truly believe this will be a changing of the guard for Mexican boxing, from Canelo to Munguia. Jaime is an undefeated and incredible talent who deserves this stage and spotlight.

“Jaime has always dared to be great, and Saturday night, he will fulfill his dream and become world champion,” stated De La Hoya.

Responding to De La Hoya’s initial outburst, Canelo launched a tirade of English curses and told his ex-promoter that he was a ‘motherf***ing p****y’ and made claims about stealing money from his own fighters.

He also warned Munguia that he was hunting for a knockout.

“This is going to be a great Mexican war. Munguia and I both come to win, but I am going to win and win decisively. The fans are really going to enjoy Saturday night. I’m proud to make history with two Mexican fighters fighting for all four belts.

“I feel better than ever. I’m ready for this fight. I don’t know how many rounds it’s going to go, but the Mexican fans are going to love this fight. I don’t care about experiences vs. youth. I’m Canelo. I have everything I need to win and know exactly what I need to do.

“I’m happy to have a big celebration on Saturday night. It’s for all the Mexican fans, no matter who they support. I’m very proud to make this fight happen. Munguia has power, and he’s a good fighter. But I’m a strong fighter, too, and I will show everyone again on Saturday night.

“The fight will last as long as it lasts. One thing is for sure: you will not want to miss it.”

The big takeaway was the Canelo and De La Hoya spat, which came out of the blue after both had controlled themselves when sharing rooms before. This time, it seems both have finally had enough and let their true feelings out about the ending of their partnership.

