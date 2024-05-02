Ryan Garcia responds to shock allegations of steroid failures

Ryan Garcia has denied taking steroids for his fight with Devin Haney following claims made by boxing writer and ex-World Boxing News scribe Dan Rafael.

News broke during Canelo vs Munguia fight week that Garcia had tested positive for a banned PED. Garcia took to a space on X.com to deny the allegations.

“Fake news. Please don’t believe it. I’ve never taken a steroid in my life. I tested the day of the fight, and suddenly, it’s coming out. It’s definitely fake news. If they had this information, they should have released it before the fight had gone down,” insisted Garcia.

Before Garcia’s denial, Rafael had stated: “Per multiple sources with knowledge of the results, Ryan Garcia tested positive for the banned PED ostarine in a VADA test related to the Haney fight.

“Garcia positive tests per a source with direct knowledge: Failed for ostarine in two urine tests on April 19 and post-fight on April 20. April 19 sample also [from VADA letter] “screened positive but was not confirmed for 19-Norandrosterone pending IRMS analysis currently being run.”

“Ryan Garcia has ten days to ask for the B sample to be tested at his own expense. So, not only did he blow weight by 3.2 pounds, but he also apparently was dirty for a PED and possibly two.”

Ex-fighter Paulie Malignaggi took to social media to outline ostarine’s effects on a boxer.

“Ostarine users confirm its effectiveness in improving muscle mass and strength levels. It enhances muscle synthesis and strength, reduces fatigue, and promotes protein synthesis without causing fat gain or water retention. Provides remarkable results for fat loss or muscle gain.”

If true, Garcia’s best victory will come under a significant cloud after he dropped Haney three times before securing a majority decision.

Fake news like if I was Donald trump pic.twitter.com/PVg5EW7yLd — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) May 2, 2024

On the test results coming out, Garcia added: “All of a sudden, I win, and this is coming out? It feels kind of fishy, doesn’t it?

“I know in my heart of hearts I didn’t cheat. At the end of the day, I’m definitely innocent.”

Promoter Oscar De La Hoya is currently involved in final preparations for Munguia’s defining fight against Canelo on Saturday night. Questions from the media will undoubtedly be forthcoming after Garcia’s shocking revelation.

All the significant plaudits gained for a superb performance will go out of the window unless Garcia can prove his innocence.

