Canelo sees PBC deal hit turbulence after Showtime bails out

Canelo Alvarez has been thrown into turmoil just one fight into his deal with promoter Al Haymon and his Premier Boxing Champions outfit.

The Mexican superstar signed a three-fight contract with Haymon, the first of which occurred on September 30 in Las Vegas.

Canelo defeated Jermell Charlo via a wide unanimous decision to put the first of three events in the bag.

But the network has bailed out of boxing completely two weeks into celebrating his victory on Showtime Pay-Per-View.

Who will broadcast Canelo’s next fight?

It was suggested that SHO PPV remained open for future headline boxing matches. However, this has proven not to be the case, leaving Canelo in the lurch.

A reported clash with the winner of David Benavidez vs Demetrius Andrade on November 25 is now up in the air regarding a TV home.

Cinco de Mayo is earmarked for Canelo’s next fight. Therefore, Haymon and PBC must secure a new network in the next few weeks.

Only then will Canelo know the true extent of his earning power for fights two and three of the deal? Ironically, Canelo could end up back on DAZN, the company he left to sign with Haymon.

Showtime’s Head of Boxing, Stephen Espinoza, who was delighted to have Canelo back on SHO PPV, was devastated at the news he was out of a job.

Showtime is gone at the end of 2023

“It is with profound disappointment that I shared this morning’s news that the company has decided to shut down Showtime Sports at the end of this year,” said Espinoza.

“While the news is undoubtedly difficult and disappointing, it is entirely out of our control. So, as we have done when faced with similar challenges, we will control the things we can control.

“We will continue to deliver on our promise to subscribers and content partners for the remainder of the year. In addition, we will continue to provide the highest quality, industry-leading boxing programming.

“Programming that has established us as the unequivocal number one destination for the sport worldwide and finish what we started in 2023.

“It’s perhaps been the best year in our department’s history. From Emmy Award-winning documentaries to the three highest-grossing pay-per-view events in television history, I am incredibly proud of our content and events.

“But I am far more proud of our people. Your diligence, dedication, and passion have inspired me every day, and those qualities will be the enduring legacy of Showtime Sports.”

Canelo faces an anxious wait to see who will broadcast his next fight.

