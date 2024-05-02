Canelo vs Munguia undercard workout round-up

Fighters competing on the undercard for the much anticipated Canelo vs. Munguia event showed off their skills at a media workout on Wednesday.

The workouts occurred before Canelo Promotions presents a Cinco de Mayo weekend blockbuster featuring pound-for-pound great Canelo Álvarez putting his undisputed super middleweight world title on the line against unbeaten all-action former world champion Jaime Munguía headlining a PBC Pay-Per-View event on Prime Video on Saturday, May 4 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Featured during the workout were former world champion Mario “El Azteca” Barrios and Argentine power-puncher Fabian “TNT” Maidana, who duel for Barrios’ Interim WBC Welterweight Title in the co-main event, former world champions Brandon “The Heartbreaker” Figueroa and Jessie Magdaleno, who meet for Figueroa’s Interim WBC Featherweight Title, and WBA Welterweight Champion Eimantas Stanionis and unbeaten two-time Olympian Gabriel Maestre, who battle in the pay-per-view opener at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT

The workout also featured fighters competing on PBC on Prime Video action preceding the pay-per-view, including hard-hitting contender Jesus Ramos, who battles Johan Gonzalez, and rising contender Vito Mielnicki Jr., who duels Ronald Cruz opening the live stream at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT.

Here is what the fighters had to say on Wednesday:

MARIO BARRIOS

“I’m very excited for Saturday. I’m ready to get through fight week and get into the ring. I just can’t wait to fight.

“I always go in there with bad intentions and motivated to show what kind of fighter I am. We worked so hard in the gym and I want to make it worth the effort on Saturday.

“The welterweight division is opening up and I want to be in the big fights. I have a guy in my way on Saturday and I have to take care of him first.

“Whoever comes out of Stanionis vs. Maestre with their hand raised is who I’m gonna want to fight. I want those belts.”

FABIAN MAIDANA

“It is a great honor to represent Argentina. I want to showcase what Latin American fighters can truly do in the ring.

“I consider myself a smart fighter. I’m going to measure my steps, think about what I have to do and be tactical. That’s the kind of fighter I am.

“I’m coming to win this fight for my country of Argentina and leave my name in the history books.”

BRANDON FIGUEROA

“I’m coming to throw punches from all angles, deliver non-stop pressure and give fans an all-action fight. I know he’s coming to do the same. I can’t wait to showcase my skills.

“This is a big fight. I’m excited for this all-Mexican atmosphere. I can’t wait to get in there and give the fans a great show.

“I’m gonna show all my skills. Lefty, righty, boxing, brawling, just anything it takes to get the victory. I have to get the victory and make a statement.”

JESSIE MAGDALENO

“I’m just feeling amazing. I’ve been counting the days. I’m ready to get in there and shock the world.

“A win boosts my career and puts me back to where I’m supposed to be. We’re here to pull off the upset.

“I’ve got some tricks up my sleeve. I’m gonna dance right around him. He better be ready.”

EIMANTAS STANIONIS

“It’s been a very long time and I’m very hungry. I’m just excited to hear the bell and fight my fight.

“It’s going to be an explosion in the middle of the ring. It’s going to be just like a Mexican-style war.”

GABRIEL MAESTRE

“I’m happy and very excited for fight night to come. I want the fight to be tonight. I’m coming to win the title and bring the belt back to Venezuela.

“It’s been a long time since me and Stanionis fought in the amateurs. I’m a more seasoned fighter and more prepared. I’m going to showcase all of that on Saturday night.

“I’m really blessed to be representing all of Latin America in this fight. I can’t wait to win this fight for the whole of Latin America.”

JESUS RAMOS

“It wasn’t easy dealing with my first loss, especially because it was controversial, but it’s part of the game. I just needed to stay strong mentally. I’m excited to bounce back.

“A win will help bring me back to the top of the division. It will put me back with the big fights at 154 pounds. I want to face the best and I want to prove that I’m ready for them.

VITO MIELNICKI JR.

“We had a great training camp down in Houston with Ronnie Shields. I’m really thankful to my team because they sacrifice a lot for me to do what I love every day.

“I’m getting better and better and growing physically, mentally and spiritually. A young fighter like me needs to show growth and that’s what we’re doing.

“It’s always an honor to be on a platform like this. I’m extremely blessed to be in the position I’m in.”